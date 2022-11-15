Dr. Phil speaks with Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims who say Netflix got it wrong



Dr. Phil It’s a terrifying revelation Jeffrey Dahmer Tale – Two men are raped, beaten and tortured by him who says the Dahmer in the Netflix series is not the “cold-blooded killer” they encountered.

Dr. Phil joined us on “TMZ Live” Tuesday… telling us about several interviews he gave for his 3-day series about Dahmer, his victims, and their loved ones. He says many family members were hurt by Netflix’s decision to create the show… which forced them to open up old wounds.

Case in point, the two men who knew Dahmer while he was in the military, and whose stories weren’t part of Netflix’s “Monster” series.

Phil says they described their encounters…which included drugging and, in one case, rape—but according to them, the military brushed the attacks under the rug.

It also features an interview with Dahmer’s father, Lionelwhere they dig into the killer’s formative years…and Phil says Lionel admitted missing several red flags.

As we reported, the popularity of the Netflix series has been in demand Badly timed costume choicespieces from the Dahmer collection Go to auctionand even Special pizza “In honor” of the mass murderer.

There was also Massive backlashAnd Phil says his goal is to provide a platform for those most upset by Dahmer’s appalling popularity.