Download iOS 16 Beta on your iPhone: What you need to know before installing

iOS 16 public beta is now available, now anyone has Compatible iPhone They can now download and try it on their iPhone. It is fairly easy to install, and it is also free. If you are excited to try any of the iOS 16 New Features (Such as lock mode or Customizable lock screens), your wait is over.

In June, Apple released the iOS 16 developer beta around Developers ConferenceHowever, not many people were qualified to download and install the software. Developer betas require a membership in the Apple Developer Program, which is $100 per year, and are also not recommended for everyday use, unless you’re a developer testing the software, because developer beta versions can be buggy, and make your phone more difficult. to use.

Apple has now released the iOS 16 public beta, which should be more stable. All you have to do is sign up for the Apple Beta Software program, register your device and install a configuration profile to get the iOS 16 beta on your device. Here’s how.

Before you begin, back up your iPhone

Getting pre-released software can be exciting, but there are precautions to take before you update. All previously released software like iOS 16 beta may have bugs and other issues that can make using your device more difficult, which is why you should backup your device in case you want to go back to iOS 15.

By default, your iPhone should back up itself every time it’s connected to power and Wi-Fi during your normal sleeping hours. However, if this backup feature is disabled, you can go to Settings > Your Name > iCloud > iCloud Backup then hit Make a backup now To back up your device.

Additionally, you can backup iPhone via Finder on your Mac. Simply connect your device to your computer, open Finder, choose your device, then create a backup. Apple also recommends archiving your backup, so it isn’t overwritten by other backups.

Subscribe to Apple Beta Software

Once your device is backed up, it’s time to sign up for Apple Beta Software, which allows anyone to try previously released software for free, to provide feedback to Apple about quality, usability, and issues. Currently, you can test iOS 16 beta Any compatible Apple device (iPhone 8 and later).

To sign up for the Apple Beta Software program:

1. go to the Apple Beta Software website on your iPhone.

2. Press the blue button Participation button at the bottom of the page.

3. Use Face ID or Touch ID to sign in to the Apple ID that came with your iPhone.

4. Read and accept the Apple Beta Program Agreement.

On the page that appears next, scroll down to Start and tap Register your iOS device, which should have a hyperlink in the paragraph that appears. This will take you to another page, where Apple will put everything you need to do to download and install the iOS 16 beta on your iPhone.

Install iOS 16 beta configuration profile

If you scroll down this page, you will see a section called Installation Profile. To download and install the iOS 16 beta on your device, you must now install the configuration profile on your iPhone.

Essentially, a configuration profile allows a third party to manage your device; In this case, Apple. You may have concerns about whether or not this is a breach of privacy, but rest assured that this configuration profile allows Apple to simply serve and manage the iOS 16 beta on your device.

To install the configuration profile, press the blue button Download Profile button and then press Allow in the popup that appears. Next, exit your web browser, launch the Settings app and tap Download profile at the top of the page. It should then show you a window for the iOS 16 public beta configuration profile. Tap Installationsenter your passcode and press Installations two more times. Finally, tap Restart To get iOS 16 beta update remotely.

Download and install iOS 16 beta

Once your iPhone has restarted back up, go to Settings > general > system updateAnd the He hits Download and install And enter your passcode to start the update process to iOS 16 beta.

If for some reason you don’t see the option to download and install, you may need to wait a few minutes or clear your memory to free up space. If you do not have enough space, you will not be able to download iOS 16, so clear your memory by deleting large files and unloading huge apps.

You should see a download bar, along with a rough estimate of how long the download will take. Once the download is complete, restart your device and wait for the iOS 16 beta to be installed. When your iPhone boots up, you should see the iOS 16 beta downloaded to your device.