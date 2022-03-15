Download Grand Theft Auto 5 more than twice as fast on PS5 than PS4

One of the main features of new generation consoles like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X is faster load times, and this key feature comes to Grand Theft Auto 5 when it is re-released on the latest systems.

According to the tests we ran here at IGN, Grand Theft Auto 5 loads lightning fast on PlayStation 5, especially compared to the PlayStation 4 version. The restart process takes about 5 seconds to load, about 75% faster than the PS4.

Particularly remarkable is how quickly autosave loads on PS5 versus PS4. On the latest Sony console, GTA 5 saves files in about 20 seconds while it takes more than two minutes to load the same file on PS4.

Check out our load time comparison below for the full results of our tests.

Along with faster load times, GTA 5 will come with visual settings optimized for PS5 and Xbox Series X which include 4K with Ray Tracing at 30fps, or a performance mode targeting 4K enhanced at 60fps.

On PS5, GTA 5 will include DualSense touch and other adaptive triggers feedback, as well as “high-end computer” visuals on consoles including “increased population and traffic diversity, increased vegetation density, improved lighting quality via shadows, water reflections, and other elements”.

GTA 5 is currently available for preload and will cost $9.99 for PS5 for the first three months before going up to $39.99. For Xbox Series X | S, the price will start at $19.99 for the first three months before also increasing to $39.99.

Grand Theft Auto 5 is one of the most popular games of this generation and will hit stores again after nearly 10 years. But don’t worry, Rockstar has officially confirmed that it’s working on Grand Theft Auto 6, although no more details are expected about that for a while.

Matt TM Kim is the IGN News Editor. You can reach it Tweet embed.