Dow Jones rises 400 points, what to do now; 4 tech titans report earnings

Dow futures fell ahead of Tuesday’s open after the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 400 points on Monday. Tech giants Alphabet, Apple, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft posted earnings due this week.







But first, Dow Jones stock 15:00 (MMM) And the coca cola (KO) will report back early Tuesday. General motors (GM), Halliburton (halo), Raytheon Technologies (RTX) And the UBS (UBSHe will also be among the key reporters on Tuesday morning.

Stock Market Today: Chinese Stocks Falling

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3% and the Standard & Poor’s advanced 1.2%. The Nasdaq Tech Composite Index is up 0.9%. Small cap Russell 2000 rose 0.35%.

within money exchange circulatingNasdaq 100 Invesco QQQ Trust Tracker (QQQ(Up 1.1%, SPDR S&P 500)spy) rose 1.2%.

Chinese stocks fell on Monday, with China’s Hang Seng Index dropping 6.4% to close at its lowest level since April 29, 2009. Chinese leader Xi Jinping He continued to consolidate his powerBy appointing a number of supporters of the party’s most powerful decision-making body after securing a third term that would challenge the Congress.

Ali Baba (Baba) And the Baidu (Baidu) fell more than 12% each. Daku New Energy (Knock) decreased by about 7%, and Lee Otto (LI) decreased by 17%. And the Bindudu (PDD) 24% crashed.

Giant EV Tesla (TSLA) cut losses to 1.5% after hitting a 52-week low. within Dow Jones stockAnd the apple (AAPL) rose by 1.5% and Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.1% in Stock market today.

AutoZone (AZO), Cardinal’s health (CAH), Eli Lilly (LLY) And the Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) – as well as the shares of Dow Jones chevron (CVX) And the United Health (United nations) – among the top stocks to buy and watch. Keep in mind that a new stock market rally is the perfect time for investors to put their watch lists into action.

Cardinal and Texas Roadhouse IBD Leaderboard Stores. Eli Lilly is IBD SwingTrader stock. United Health was featured In this week Stocks near the buy zone columnalong with three other ideas for the hottest stocks.

4 growth stocks to watch at Cursstock market rally

Dow futures today: Treasury yields, oil prices

Before the opening bell on Tuesday, Dow Jones futures were down 0.2% against fair value, while S&P 500 futures also lost 0.2%. Nasdaq 100 futures are down 0.25% against fair value. Remember to work overnight in Dow Jones futures contracts and elsewhere that does not necessarily translate into actual circulation in the next regular session Stock market session.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.23% on Monday, stable at its highest level since June 2008. Meanwhile, US oil prices fell on Monday, stalling after a three-day winning streak. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were trading near $85 a barrel.

Q3 earnings Season: Alphabet, Apple, Meta, Microsoft To Report

Third quarter earnings season It’s trading this week, with major reports coming in from the tech giants the alphabet (The Google), apple (AAPL), meta pads (dead) And the Microsoft (MSFT).

results from Boeing (BA) and chevron, merck and visa (Fifth) also throughout the week.

Earnings reports cause many of the biggest moves in stocks, and they require special attention. Strong earnings can push big stocks to previously untouched levels – and above new buying points – while a less impressive announcement can send stocks lower.

The stock market’s reaction to the earnings release can often tell you more than the earnings themselves. If the results look strong but the stock is falling anyway, investors may be concerned about the sustainability of growth, higher costs, or other potential downsides.

As the market enters bullish mode, investors should track companies that easily outperform earnings results and have strong bullish reactions. They could be among the stock market leaders if the market is able to recover.

What to do in the new stock market rally

Despite the recent gains, it is not time to jump aggressively back into stocks with both feet, but to take a measured approach. Exposure should be limited to a maximum of 20% of the portfolio for most investors. Aggressive investors must stay under 40% exposure until the market starts to prove itself.

Now is an important time to read IBD’s The Big Picture column. After Friday’s strong gains, investors are willing to put their watchlists to work, in order to jump on future breakouts. But not all follow-ups work, so it is important to increase exposure slowly and methodically, as the new uptrend proves itself.

If the upside is real and meaningful, there will be plenty of time to make money with successful breakouts. For now, it is important to be disciplined in increasing exposure as the new stock market rally strengthens.

Five Dow Jones stocks to watch right now

Dow Jones stocks to watch: Merck, UnitedHealth

Member of Dow Jones and IBD 50 . stock Merck outperforms A double bottom93.12 buy pointAnd the to me IBD MarketSmith Pattern Recognition. Shares rose 1.8% on Monday, closing in the buying territory of 5%, which rose to 97.78. Third-quarter earnings results are due Thursday, before the opening bell.

Healthcare Giant UnitedHealth Approaches 553.23 Handle Cups buy pointAnd the to me IBD MarketSmith Pattern Recognition. Shares rose 1.5% on Monday, approaching the stock’s latest entry.

Top Stocks to Watch: AutoZone, Cardinal, Eli Lilly, Texas Roadhouse

Auto parts leader and Today’s latest stock of IBD AutoZone beats out a 2,362.34 base trophy purchase point, racing 4.6% on Monday. The chase area rises 5% to 2480.46.

IBD Leaderboard Cardinal Health is in a buy range after entering 71.22 short handle cups, according to IBD Market Smith Graph analysis. Stocks are also breaking out above 72.38 buying points on a flat base. Earnings set for November 4th.

IBD SwingTrader Eli Lilly’s stock closed further into a buying range beyond the 335.43 buy point for a flat base, up 2.1% on Monday.

Texas Roadhouse is trying to regain the 95.52 buy point of the flat base after a short breakout move last week. Stocks ended on Monday just above the entry. Earnings are due on Thursday.

Join IBD experts as they analyze the leading stocks in the current stock market rally on IBD Live

Tesla Stock

Tesla stock It fell as much as 7.4% on Monday before cutting losses to 1.5% after cutting prices for its Model 3 and Model Y cars by up to 9% in China. Shares hit their lowest level since June 2021.

The stock has closed about 49% from its 52-week high.

Dow Jones Leaders: Apple and Microsoft

within Dow Jones stockApple shares are up 1.5% on Monday and are down nearly 18% from their 52-week high. Despite the recent rally, the stock is still below the 50 and 200-day lines. Apple earnings are on tap for Thursday after the close.

Microsoft stock rose 2.1% on Monday, rising for the second day in a row. Stocks are in recovery mode after hitting a 52-week low on October 13. The software giant is still about 30% off its 52-week high. Microsoft earnings are due out late Tuesday.

Make sure to follow Scott Lehtonen on Twitter at Tweet embed Learn more about developing stocks and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

