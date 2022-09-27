Dow Jones hits bear market after short selling today; What are you doing now

Dow Jones futures are up 200 points ahead of Tuesday’s open. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended in a bear market, down 20% or more from its recent high, selling more than 300 points on Monday.







X









stock market today

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average sold 1.1%, while the S&P 500 fell 1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is down 0.6%. Small cap Russell 2000 lost 1.4%.

within money exchange circulatingNasdaq 100 Invesco QQQ Trust Tracker (QQQ(Down 0.4%, SPDR S&P 500)spy) decreased by 1%.

This week’s key earnings reports come from Jbeil (JBL), Cal Men’s Food (calm), Carmax (KMX), centas (CTAS), Jeffreys (JEF), micron technology (mo), Dow Jones nike (NKE) And the Paychex (PayX).

Giant EV Tesla (TSLA) rose 0.25% after reversing its early losses on Monday. within Dow Jones stockAnd the apple (AAPL) rose 0.2%, while Microsoft (MSFT) lost 0.2% in Stock market today.

In light of the continued weakness of the stock market, double check (DV), Air hostess Trademarks (TWNK), Neurobiological Sciences (NBIX), Toro (TTC) And the Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) – as well as Dow Jones stock United Health (United nations) – Among the top stocks to watch. Keep in mind that an in-depth correction in the stock market is a good reason for investors to sit on the sidelines.

DoubleVerify is a file IBD Leaderboard stock. Hostess and Toru appeared in This week’s stock is near the buy zone bar.

Dow futures today: Treasury yields, oil prices

Ahead of Tuesday’s open, Dow Jones futures are up 0.65% against fair value, while S&P 500 futures are up 0.7%. Nasdaq 100 futures are up 0.8% above fair value. Remember to work overnight in Dow Jones futures contracts and elsewhere that does not necessarily translate into actual circulation in the next regular session Stock market session.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.87% on Monday, hitting a new high. The 10-year Treasury yield reached its highest level since April 2010 when it peaked around 4.01%. Meanwhile, US oil prices extended their slide on Monday, dropping nearly 3%. West Texas Intermediate futures traded below $77 a barrel, the lowest level since early January.

What to do in the event of a correction in the falling stock market

Amid the ongoing sell-off across major stock indices, the market trend for IBD remains “market correct”. This means that investors have to be defensive and on the sidelines.

To prepare for a new stock market rally, investors should wait for a follow-up day. When the market is in a correction, look for at least one major indicator to try to reach the bottom. We are still looking for the first day that the index closes its highest count as the first day of its bullish attempt. The action on day 2 and day 3 is irrelevant as long as the indicator does not reduce its lowest level. If this low is trimmed, the rally will be attempted and the market will need to try again.

On the fourth day and beyond, you were looking forward to the NASDAQ or S&P 500 rising sharply with higher trading volumes than the previous session. this Follow-up day. It gives investors the green light to start buying blue-chip stocks that crossed a previous correction buy points. You must keep your portfolio and mindset in sync with the movement of the stock market by gradually committing your capital to leading stocks.

However, it is important for investors to take advantage of this wasted time. Now is the perfect opportunity to Market bottom study and for Build a powerful watch list A high performance stock. Many long-term leaders tend to breakout at or near follow-through, which is a bearish market signal. Missing this early opportunity can be a costly mistake.

Monday’s big picture column He commented, “At one point on Monday, the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.4%. It turned out to be a mirage, as stock indexes quickly faded and closed with more losses. A false rally was a symptom of bear markets, when stocks often find strength in Early hours but buyers disappear at close.”

Five Dow Jones stocks to watch right now

Dow Jones stocks to watch: UnitedHealth

Dow Jones UnitedHealth stock fell 1% Monday, dropping around the long-term 200-day streak. The stock is building a flat base that has 553.23 buying points, according to IBD Market Smith Graph analysis. With stocks around 8% off their 52-week high, they were off before a potential breakout.

UN stock Shows a strong 95 out of a perfect 99 IBD Compound Classificationfor every IBD stock check. Investors can use the IBD composite rating to easily gauge the quality of a stock’s fundamental and technical metrics.

4 growth stocks to watch at Cursstock market correction

Top Stocks to Watch: DoubleVerify, Hostess, Neurocrine, Toro, Vertex

IBD stock leaderboard DoubleVerify remains below the buy point at 28.07 at a bottom base despite Monday’s 0.55% rally. According to leaderboard commentary, DoubleVerify has reversed below an early trendline entry near 27 at the bottom base and is seeking support near the 50-day line.

Twinkie maker Hostess Brands is in a 5% buying zone above the mug with 23.23 handle purchase points, according to IBD Market Smith Graph analysis. Up, Hostess’ RS streak is at new highs. Keep in mind that a weak market trend should keep you on the sidelines, but it’s one of the most important stocks to watch.

Wednesday from 50 IBD Stock Pick to WatchNeurocrine Biosciences builds a flat base with 109.36 pts. Stocks finally gave up support around the 50-day line on Monday, falling 2.8%. Despite Monday’s low, the RS line hit a new high last week, so the stock avoided a lot of market weakness.

Toro stock in flat base and about 6% away from 92.05 point purchase. Shares are trading below the 50-day line after Monday’s 0.5% drop. The RS line is at new highs.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is pulling back more than the 50-day streak after Monday’s 2.35% loss. It forms a flat base at 306.05 buy points. Inventory flexibility makes it a great idea to keep an eye on.

Join IBD experts as they analyze the leading stocks in the current stock market correction on IBD Live

Tesla Stock

Tesla stock It rose 0.25% on Monday, cutting a four-day losing streak. However, stocks remain sharply below the 50-day line after heavy losses incurred last week.

Last week, the stock’s relative strength line reached its highest level since April, but has fallen sharply in recent sessions. Shares are around 34% from a 52-week high.

Dow Jones Leaders: Apple and Microsoft

within Dow Jones stockApple shares rose 0.2% on Monday, ending a three-day losing streak. The stock is trading near its recent lows, even with the RS line hitting a new high on Monday.

Microsoft lost 0.2% on Monday, completely ending its 52-week low on Friday. The software giant is more than 30% off its 52-week high.

Make sure to follow Scott Lehtonen on Twitter at Tweet embed Learn more about developing stocks and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

You may also like:

Top growth stocks to buy and watch

Learn how to time the market with IBD’s ETF Market Strategy

Find the best long-term investments with IBD long-term leaders

MarketSmith: Research, charts, data, and training in one place

How to Find Growth Stocks: Why IBD Simplifies Finding Top Stocks