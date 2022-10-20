Dow Jones futures rise: Tesla stock slumps on earnings, Elon Musk comments

Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures rose slightly early Thursday, while Nasdaq futures fluctuated Tesla fell on mixed earnings even as CEO Elon Musk hinted at a “meaningful” TSLA share buyback, He predicted an “epic” fourth quarter. But he also admitted that the electric car giant is seeing weakness in China and Europe.







The stock market’s bullish bid lost steam on Wednesday, as the 10-year Treasury yield jumped to a 14-year high. Netflix (NFLX) led to strong earnings results overall, which provided some support to stocks, but there were some big losers as well.

Tesla (TSLA) slightly topped the number of earnings views but fell short in revenue. Musk said the fourth quarter would be “epic” even as he acknowledged the issues of China and Europe. Selling TSLA stock overnight.

L research (LRCX), Alcoa (AA), IBM (IBM) And the Las Vegas Sands (LVS) And the steel dynamics (STLD) reported late Wednesday.

Lam Research Profits Revenue beat financial views for the first quarter, but the chip maker said it would lose up to $2.5 billion in sales from US restrictions on Chinese exports. LRCX stock tilted higher early Thursday. Shares rose 2.5% on Wednesday, buoyed by strength ASML (ASML) Earnings and guidelines before the open on Wednesday.

Alcoa reported a surprise loss while sales came in short. AA stock fell in extended actions. Shares fell 5.3 percent on Wednesday.

IBM earnings and revenue Both topped it. IBM stock is up slightly after falling 0.35% on Wednesday.

Las Vegas Sands posted a quarterly loss and revenue was slightly weaker than expected. LVS stock rose modestly in extended trade after falling 0.7% on Wednesday, possibly due to reports that China may reduce Covid quarantine times for visitors. Sands stock broke out briefly from bottoming out in early October, but shares slumped due to market selling and another spike in Chinese Covid cases.

Steel Dynamics’ earnings and revenue topped the list. STLD stock fell before the opening. Shares fell 1.3% to 80.68 on Wednesday, but held above the 50-day line. Steel Dynamics stock has 88.72 consolidation buying points, According to MarketSmith. It is close to entering the trend line.

American Airlines (AALEarnings topped Views early Thursday with revenues just above consensus. It also gave an optimistic forecast for the fourth quarter. AAL stock rose modestly on Thursday morning. Shares rose 2.1% on Wednesday, extending the winning streak to seven sessions after strong guidance from United Airlines (UAL) late on Tuesday and Delta Airlines (DA) last week

Nokor (NEW) also topped views Thursday morning, but rival Steel Dynamics sees fourth-quarter earnings below third-quarter earnings per share. NUE stock fell strongly before the opening, after hitting resistance at the 50-day and 200-day lines in the Wednesday session.

Dow Jones futures rose 0.5% against fair value, even as IBM stock supported. S&P 500 futures rose 0.35%. Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2% after falling more than 1% overnight. Tesla stock is a large component of the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

Futures contracts remain volatile, as they have been in the past few weeks, as bonds and global markets add to the uncertainty.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell one basis point to 4.12% as it trades up and down.

There is also fresh speculation that new British Prime Minister Liz Truss may be introduced soon.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell to a 13-year low, although it trimmed losses. The Japanese yen reached its lowest level against the dollar since 1990, as the Bank of Japan bought non-scheduled bonds to rein in Japanese yields. The offshore Chinese yuan hit a record low.

China could reduce COVID-19 quarantine times for visitors, according to overnight reports. This could ease economic concerns in China.

Crude oil futures are up 2%. Copper prices rose 2%.

Remember to work overnight in Dow Jones futures contracts and elsewhere that does not necessarily translate into actual circulation in the next regular session Stock market session.

A brief attempt to rally the stock market added to recent gains, but it reversed lower amid rising Treasury yields. Major indices pared losses somewhat at the close. The tepid Beige Book report, which provides some positive signals for the Fed on labor markets and inflation, may be helpful.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3% on Wednesday stock market trading. The S&P 500 lost 0.7%. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.85%. Small cap Russell 2000 fell 1.7%.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose 13 basis points to 4.13%, its highest level in 14 years. The return of UK inflation to its highest level in 40 years helped push yields higher. The 10-year yield is on track for 12 consecutive weekly gains.

US crude oil prices rose 3.3% to $85.55 a barrel, even as the Biden administration prepared to release more crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Natural gas prices extended their recent sharp losses, down 3.9%.

between the Best ETFsThe Innovator IBD 50 ETF (fifty) rose 0.7%, while the Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (fit) decreased by 2.1%. iShares Expanded Technology and Software Fund (ETF)IGV) decreased by 1.15%. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor Corporation (SMH) rose 0.8%, helped by ASML and LRCX shares.

Shares reflect more speculative stories, the ARK Innovation ETF (see you) down 4.2% and the ARK Genomics ETF (ARKG) is down 5.5%, to its lowest closing level in four months. Tesla stock is the highest stake in Ark Invest ETFs.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETFs (XME) down 2.4%. US Global Gates Foundation (ETF)Planes) Flat closed, although UAL, AAL and DAL are all advanced. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) 4.8% sold. SPDR Specific Energy Fund (SPDR ETF)XLE) jumped 3%. SPDR Healthcare Sector Selection Fund (XLV) is down 1.4%.

Tesla profits soar 69% to $1.05 per share, with revenue increasing 56% to $21.45 billion. Analysts expected Tesla earnings of $1 per share with sales of $23.3 billion, both up 62%.

“It’s possible that we’re going to do some kind of buyback” in 2023, perhaps $5-10 billion, Musk said on Tesla’s earnings call.

The Tesla CEO predicted an “epic” Q4 and said demand was “excellent”. But, in response to a question about backlogs and new orders, especially outside the United States, Musk did not directly respond to the question.

But he said China and Europe are experiencing some economic weakness, a sign that this is affecting demand.

Third-quarter deliveries, reported earlier this month, easily set a record at 343,830 but missed views of nearly 360,000. This also fell short of producing around 22,000 cars.

But there is widespread speculation that weaker China was a big factor in the delivery shortfall in the third quarter. Wait times have dropped dramatically, even with some new stimulus, as domestic backlog has fallen to zero.

Tesla argued that logistical costs prompted him to temper his quarter-end rush. Musk said the electric car giant said it would build additional inventory in the fourth quarter to help with that transition, with production “pedaling to metal.”

But despite saying it wants to make logistics easier, Tesla’s domestic deliveries in China and key European markets are again too slow to start the fourth quarter.

Thanks to recent updates, Shanghai plant production rose in the fourth quarter. Berlin and Austin also began to slowly increase production.

In the US, new tax credits for electric vehicles should help Tesla in 2023, although it’s not clear which vehicles will qualify. The upcoming tax breaks may motivate potential buyers to postpone purchases until January.

Cybertruck could also help out in the US, if volume production begins next year. Musk said “early” production would start in mid-2023.

Tesla Semi deliveries will begin on December 1, Musk previously tweeted. It is unclear how many batteries will be made now or in 2023. Despite limited production, the Tesla Semi will not use 4,680 batteries for the time being.

Tesla said production of 4,680 battery cells tripled in Q3 versus Q2. But that still equates to a small number of battery packs. Larger form factor batteries are still not mass-produced, which makes cost savings elusive.

Musk said new Tesla drivers will get access to a full beta for autonomous driving soon. But the FSD Beta will remain a Level 2 driver assistance system for now.

Furthermore, Musk said that Tesla is working on a new, much smaller and cheaper car, which will be the electric car giant’s biggest seller to date. But he did not provide a timetable.

Tesla stock is down 6% early Thursday, but has fallen from overnight lows. TSLA stock initially pared losses Wednesday night after Musk commented on the buyback, but widened as he admitted weakness in Europe and China. Shares rose 0.8 percent to 222.04 on Wednesday. TSLA stock is up 8.3% so far this week, but that’s after falling to a 15-month low last week. Tesla stock hit a record high of 414.46 in November 2021.

One of the main issues is whether Musk needs to sell more TSLA shares to help fund Twitter (TWTR) Deal. There was at least one analysis that made Musk need to offload $8 billion worth of Tesla stock.

Musk didn’t talk about it, but said he was “excited” to buy Twitter even as he admitted it was “overpaid.”

TWTR stock rose 1% overnight. Shares rose 0.1% to 51.83 on Wednesday, near the buyout price of $54.20.

The stock market rally attempt tried to make further progress on Wednesday. But rising 10-year Treasury yields weighed on the major indices, overshadowing the strong earnings in general.

Netflix and a few other big names have flattered the major catalogs. But the losers outperformed the winners by about 3 to 1 on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq. The Russell 2000 and S&P MidCap 400 fell sharply, while the Nasdaq Composite was significantly worse than the Nasdaq 100.

The Dow Jones index remained above its 21-day line, but the S&P 500 fell back below that short-term level. So did Russell and S&P MidCap. The Nasdaq briefly crossed that level on Tuesday and lost further ground on Wednesday.

Indexes are still looking for a file Follow-up day To confirm the new uptrend. The market attempt to rally will remain unless the major indexes break their lows on October 13th.

The market is still bearish, despite the continuous attempt to rise. The choppy movement of major indices and leading stocks during regular and extended trading makes it difficult to play stocks, even for very short periods.

If you open any trades, keep them small and be quick to take profits and losses. There is nothing wrong with staying in full or in part cash.

Work on those watchlists. Lots of stocks are not far from flashing buy signals.

If they run the entries, that doesn’t mean you have to do anything. This could mean that you let some stocks pass and turn into big winners. But this also prevents you from buying stocks that reverse quickly and possibly sell hard.

Read The Big Picture Every day to keep up with the trend of the market, stocks and leading sectors.

