Dow Jones futures: Market rally extends momentum as Apple Pops and Amazon profits rise

Dow futures were little changed early Friday, while S&P 500 futures and especially Nasdaq futures were higher. apple (AAPL) And the Amazon.com (AMZN) topped another wave of profits overnight.







The stock market rally showed its strength on Thursday, ignoring the post-Fed Fed pullback and weak earnings to move modestly higher.

Major profits overnight

In addition to Apple and Amazon, First Solar (FSLR), Intel Corporation (INTC) And the Rocco (ROKU) were notable reports.

Apple stock rose modestly in overnight trading on a better-than-expected basis Q3 financial earnings and optimistic comments.

Amazon stock jumped in extended trading. The e-commerce and cloud computing giant topped the revenue views.

FSLR stock rose modestly overnight after First Solar easily beat EPS offerings and also topped sales. Stocks rose 15% Thursday as Congress made progress on legislation that includes incentives for solar and green energy.

Intel shares plunged in extended actions after the faltering chip giant Q2 bad views missed Full year estimates were lowered.

Roku’s stock collapsed late after the streaming platform reported a bigger-than-expected loss and a dip in revenue, citing a “significant slowdown” in advertising. Broadcast hours watched fell versus the first quarter. It also drove Roku down sharply in the third quarter. Roku stock is set to drop to its worst level since its March 2020 low due to the coronavirus.

early friday, ExxonMobil (XOM), chevron (CVX), AstraZeneca (AZN) And the Abvi (ABBV) on tap. AZN and AbbVie stock are not far from highs. Shares of XOM and Dow Jones giant Chevron have started to rebound after the decline.

Dow jones futures contracts today

Dow futures fell against fair value. S&P 500 futures rose 0.5%. Nasdaq 100 futures jumped 1.2%. Apple and Intel stocks are components of the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq.

Remember to work overnight in Dow Jones futures contracts and elsewhere that does not necessarily translate into actual circulation in the next regular session Stock market session.

stock market rise

The stock market rally declined shortly after the opening, but quickly consolidated, with major indexes rising strongly.

US GDP fell at an annualized rate of 0.9%, the second consecutive quarter that saw a slight dip in economic activity. However, consumer spending remained positive. The data softens expectations for a Fed rate hike without indicating a significant drop.

The new push for a tax and spending bill that includes green allotments has raised solar stocks and other green energy plays.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% on Thursday stock market trading. The S&P 500 rose 1.2%. The Nasdaq Composite Index is up 1.1%. Small cap Russell 2000 rose 1.4%.

US crude oil prices reversed lower, falling 0.9% to $96.42 a barrel.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell 5 basis points to 2.68%, hitting its lowest level since April.

The odds of a 50 basis point rate hike on September 21 rose to 76% from 60.5% on Wednesday and 40% on Tuesday. Markets are betting on a quarter point move in November and perhaps a quarter point in December.

ETFs

between the Best ETFsThe Innovator IBD 50 ETF (fifty) rose 1.8%, while the Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (fit) rebounded 1.75%. iShares Expanded Technology and Software Fund (ETF)IGV) gained 1.9%. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor Corporation (SMH) advanced 1.2%, with Intel shares holding significantly.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME) advanced by 0.75% and the Global Infrastructure Development Fund (ETF) in the USA (cradle) jumped 2.7%. US Global Gates Foundation (ETF)Planes) rose 0.5%. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) popped 2.1%. SPDR Specific Energy Fund (SPDR ETF)XLE) gained 0.6%, with both Exxon and CVX stocks being huge components. SPDR Financial Choice Fund (SPDR)XLF) rose 0.7%. SPDR Healthcare Sector Selection Fund (XLV) rose 0.6%.

Shares reflect more speculative stories, the ARK Innovation ETF (see you) is down 0.4% and the ARK Genomics ETF (ARKG) 1.3%. Roku’s stock is one of ARKK’s notable holdings.

Top 5 Chinese stocks to watch right now

apple earnings

Apple’s earnings fell 8%, but it only modestly exceeded the number of views. Sales increased 2% to $82.96 billion, slightly outstripping financial views for the third quarter. The iPhone giant expects revenue growth at an accelerated pace despite “pockets of resilience”.

Apple stock is up 3% overnight, indicating a potential move above the 200-day line.

Shares rose 0.4% to 157.35 in regular Wednesday trading. AAPL stock has made solid progress since hitting a 52-week low on June 16 line relative force Right to new heights. The RS line, the blue line in the provided charts, tracks the stock’s performance against the S&P 500 Index.

amazon earnings

amazon earnings It was a bit confusing, with a $2 billion net loss clouded by various proprietary factors. But revenue jumped 7% to $121.2 billion, outpacing views as Amazon Web Services revenue growth accelerated to 33%.

Amazon also gave bullish revenue for the third quarter.

AMZN stock is up 14% in an extended move, indicating a move towards the 200-day line. Shares rose 1.1 percent to 122.28 on Thursday. Amazon stock recently regained its 50-day streak.

Market Rise Analysis

The stock market rally eased Thursday morning, with the Nasdaq down more than 1% on the day. But the major indicators quickly gave up on that and moved higher. The Nasdaq moved above last week’s highs, after the Dow and Standard & Poor’s did so on Wednesday.

The pullback was not surprising in reaction to the second day of the Fed meeting after Wednesday’s big rally, and with leading indicators at some key technical levels. Double earnings or guidance from meta pads (dead), Qualcomm (QCOM) and others also provided a reason to hold back.

So Thursday’s market action certainly showed strength.

The highs in early June are the next hurdle in the market. A market pause for a few days or even weeks wouldn’t be a bad thing. This would allow some stocks to form handles and allow the moving averages to catch up.

Hershey (HSY) Flirt with an early buy point on profits while Rollins (roll) broke out strongly in the second day’s reaction to earnings. Carlisle (CSL) Exit base on profits during Quanta Services (PWR) as part of the green energy boost, but both have somewhat extended their 50-day streaks.

Pfizer (PFE) fell after earnings but bounced off its lows, not far from the trend line. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), inside a buy zone, rebounded from the 50-day line.

What are you doing now

It is clear that the stock market rally is showing more strength, while a huge week of news is about to come to an end. Investors should benefit by adding exposure. But do it wisely. There is still the risk of individual vibrations or the market hitting resistance.

Market and sector ETFs remain an attractive way to increase exposure with a limited number of high-quality stocks in the position.

Work on those watchlists.

