Dow Jones Futures: After an ugly stock market exit week, here’s what to do

The stock market rally suffered major damage last week in the wake of the Fed’s hawkish outlook and weak economic data that raised fears that the Fed will push the economy into recession. The NASDAQ and S&P 500 closed the week below the 50-day moving averages.

Megacap stocks continue to be a drag on major indices in particular apple (AAPL) And the Tesla (TSLA), with TSLA stock falling to new lows in a new bear market. Amazon.com (AMZN) and the parent of Google the alphabet (The Google) is not very far from the lows. Microsoft didn’t lose much during the week but it did pull back from the 200 day streak. nvidia (NVDA), which was part of the slide recovery, reversed lower, back below the key support level.

But the mega-hits do not hide the underlying strength. Most of the stocks that have been flashing buy signals in recent days and weeks have turned south. The leading sectors also suffered.

Insulate (PODD), commercial minerals (CMC), Elf Beauty (dwarf), Peabody Energy (British thermal unit) and giant Dow Jones Larva (cat) hold up relatively well. However, no action can be taken at this time.

Investors should be wary of making any purchases in the current market, but focus on reducing exposure and building watch lists.

The video embedded in this article reviewed market action in depth, analyzing Insulet, Elf Beauty, and CAT stock.

Dow jones futures today

Dow futures contracts changed little against fair value. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures tilted higher.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose 3 basis points, to 3.51%.

Crude oil futures rose.

Remember to work in overnight Dow Jones futures contracts and elsewhere that does not necessarily translate into actual trading in the next regular session Stock market session.

Stock market rise

The stock market rallied on Tuesday morning, but then sold off aggressively, ending the week with sharp losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.7% in the past week Stock market trading. The S&P 500 fell 2.1%. The Nasdaq Composite fell 2.7%. Small-cap Russell 2000 fell 2.4%.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell 9 basis points, to 3.48%. Despite the Fed’s hawkish talk, markets expect a quarter-point rally in February and March, but with an increasing chance of no action in March.

US crude oil futures rose nearly 5% to $74.29 a barrel last week.

Exchange Traded Funds

Among the growth ETFs is iShares Expanding Technology and Software Sector Fund (IGV) erased large early gains to end the week by 0.5%, with MSFT stock holding mainly. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor Corporation (SMH) staged its own external bearish reversal week, losing 2.9%. Nvidia stock is one of the most important components of SMH.

Reflecting more speculative stories, the ARK Innovation ETF (ARK)arkIt slid 4% last week, just above a five-year low. ARK Genomics ETF (ARKG) decreased by 0.4%. Tesla stock remains a major holding via Ark Invest’s ETF.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETFs (XME) sank 2.6% last week. Global Infrastructure Development Fund X US (cradle) lost 2.6%. US Global Gates Foundation ETF (Planes) fell 3.6%. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) rose 0.4%, but closed near weekly lows. Energy Defined Fund SPDR ETF (xle(Boost 2% and Financial Select SPDR ETF)XLF) concession of 2.5%. SPDR Health Care Sector Selection Fund (XLV) fell 1.8% after near record highs on Tuesday.

Megacap Stocks: From Mean to Breakdown

Shares of Dow Jones tech titan Apple are down 5.4% this week, to 134.51. The AAPL has cleared the October-November lows, with the June bear market of 129.04 rising next. Microsoft shares, which is a component of the Dow Jones, fell 0.3% to 244.69, but after retreating from 263.92 Tuesday morning as it reached the 200-day line. Amazon stock fell just 1.4% to 87.66, but fell from its weekly high of 96.25 to close near the November 9 bear market low of 85.87. Google shares fell 2.8 percent, retreating from Tuesday’s high. Nvidia moved above the 50-day line early in the week, but ended down 2.5%.

Tesla stock was the biggest loser, dropping 16.1% to 150.23, the lowest since November 2020. It was the worst weekly drop since the Covid crash in March 2020. Demand fears in China, Elon Musk’s latest TSLA sales and Musk’s focus on Twitter All of these factors affect stocks.

Bloomberg reported Friday evening that Tesla will build a new car factory in northeastern Mexico, with an announcement likely in the coming days. It is unclear what compounds the plant may produce. The Mexico plant will offer relatively lower costs versus Tesla’s Fremont, Austin and Berlin plants, while still being close to the US.

Market rally analysis

Within a few days, the stock market rally suddenly shifted from moving above the trading range to falling below. The percentage of weekly losses on the major indices was significant, but the damage was much worse.

Shortly after Tuesday’s open, all of the major indices hit highs on the back of a weak inflation report, with the S&P 500 back above its 200-day line and the Dow Jones at its best in nearly eight months. But indexes pared gains, with the S&P 500 closing below 200 a day. On Wednesday, the major indices reversed lower as the Federal Reserve and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled several rate hikes ahead.

Selling intensified on Thursday amid weak economic data that raised recession fears. The Nasdaq and Russell 2000 fell below the 50-day lines, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones broke below the 21-day lines. All fell to their worst levels in over a month, undermining weeks of sideways trading.

On Friday, the S&P 500 fell below its 50-day line. daw nearly there.

It was a big, negative outside week for all the major indices, with highs and lows out of range over the previous four weeks.

Leading stocks took a solid beating, with a few exceptions. Industrial, solar, medical, travel, and many more chip and network names are all under modest to severe pressure.

Megacap shares are still lagging behind overall. Tesla stock continues to drop to its lowest level in two years. Amazon stock is just above its bear market lows while Google is moving in that direction. AAPL stock has fallen to its lowest level in nearly six months, with a decline in sight.

Microsoft and Nvidia stock may not be lagging behind, but they’re not getting ahead either. Both are below the 200-day lines.

Perhaps this upside is the bear market rally running its course, with indices heading towards their October lows. The S&P 500 could either bounce quickly or be range bound for a long time.

One thing that is clear is that the market is not doing very well at the moment.

What are you doing now

Investors should reduce exposure due to the overall market deterioration and the performance of most individual stocks.

While under pressure, the market is still going up. A few good days can boost confidence to the upside and bring back more stocks to buy areas. Of course, even in this scenario, investors should be wary of new buys, given the rally’s pattern of pulling back and erasing strong gains.

So stay tuned. Keep working on the watchlists. Focus on stocks that hold key moving averages and support levels and generally show strong relative strength, such as Caterpillar, Insulet, and ELF stocks.

Read The Big Picture Every day to keep up with the market trend, stocks and leading sectors.

