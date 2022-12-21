Dow futures surge on Nike as losing streak hits the market; Tesla collapse continues

Dow futures rose slightly after hours, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures, with fedex (FDX) And the Nike (NKEProfits are leading the charge.







The stock market rebounded modestly on Tuesday, snapping a four-day losing streak.

while, an Apple (AAPL) Flirt with the bear market lower, the next day Amazon.com (AMZN) I did.

Tesla (TSLA) keep diving. TSLA stock has now pared its gains since the August 2020 stock split.

On the plus side, oilfield services are playing out Schlumberger (slb), Halliburton (Hal) And the ProFrac (ACDC) is showing strength, with Schlumberger stock and ACDC stock blinking early Buy points Tuesday.

The video embedded in the article discussed Tuesday’s market action and analyzed SLB, Halliburton, and ProFrac stocks.

Nike, FedEx earnings

Dow Jones giants Nike and FedEx reported earnings late Tuesday and also offered some reasoning about the holiday shopping season.

Nike earnings Sales topped Views, but inventories were up 43% over the previous year. Margins fell due to write-downs. NKE stock rose more than 10% after hours, indicating a return above the 200-day line. Shares rose 0.2 percent to 103.21 on Tuesday.

FedEx earnings Views topped, but revenue fell. FDX stock rose strongly in the extended trade. The shares closed down 2.6% at 164.35, below the 50-day line.

Dow jones futures today

Dow Jones futures rose 0.4% against fair value, with NKE stock supported. S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%. Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%.

Remember to work in overnight Dow Jones futures contracts and elsewhere that does not necessarily translate into actual trading in the next regular session Stock market share.

Stock market rise

The stock market rally erased opening losses and closed slightly higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% on Tuesday Stock market trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%, with Tesla stock being the worst performer in the index. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose by 1 point. Russell 2000 Small Capital advanced 0.5%.

Apple stock fell to a low of 129.89, within 1% of its June bear market low of 129.04. Stocks rebounded, falling 7 cents to 132.30. Amazon stock rose 0.3% after briefly trimming Monday’s low.

US crude oil prices rose 1.2% to $76.09 a barrel. Natural gas prices fell 9% after falling more than 11% on Monday.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose 10 basis points to 3.68%, after jumping 10 basis points on Monday. The Bank of Japan on Tuesday turned slightly hawkish, allowing Japan’s 10-year yield to rise to 0.5%.

The two-year yield, most closely related to Fed policy, was essentially flat at 4.27%.

On Friday, investors will receive the personal consumption expenditures inflation report for November, with economists expecting another notable drop in headline and core inflation.

Exchange Traded Funds

Among the growth ETFs is iShares Expanding Technology and Software Sector Fund (IGV) rose 0.5%. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor Corporation (SMH) fell 0.6%.

Reflecting more speculative stories, the ARK Innovation ETF (ARK)ark) fell 0.2%, hitting a five-year low. ARK Genomics ETF (ARKG) by 0.8%. Tesla is a major holding via Ark Invest ETFs.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETFs (XME(up 2.6% and the Global Infrastructure Development Fund (ETF) in the USA)cradle) increased by 0.4%. US Global Gates Foundation ETF (Planes) advanced 0.4%. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) gave up 0.55%. Energy Defined Fund SPDR ETF (xle(Boost 1.5% and Financial Select SPDR ETF)XLF) increased by 0.4%. SPDR Health Care Sector Selection Fund (XLV) is partially closed.

Stocks near buy points

Oil service companies are rebounding, even as crude prices are near a one-year low, perhaps in anticipation of higher prices in 2023. Exxon Mobil (xom) And the chevron (CVX) recently released their capital spending plans for next year, indicating strong demand for service companies such as Halliburton, Schlumberger, ProFrac, and more.

SLB rose 3.9% to 51.76, moving back above the 50-day and 21-day moving averages and arguably breaking a narrow downward-sloping trendline, making early entry possible. Schlumberger stock has returned to a still valid buy zone from depth cup base. SLB stock is set to have a new base of 56.14 buy points after this week.

Fellow oil services giant Halliburton rebounded above the 21-day line, up 3.8% to 37.42, and is still close to the 50-day line. HAL stock has 40.09 buy points of 47% – deep mug with handle base, according to MarketSmith Analysis. It has no clear early entry. The handle will be long enough to be its own base after this week.

ProFrac stock jumped 6.9% to 23.23, back above the 50-day and 21-day lines and breaking out of the recent downtrend, like SLB stock. It can serve as an early entry. ACDC should have a new consolidation with 27.10 buy points after this week. ProFrac’s IPO is at 18 shares. He’s had three bases since then, with the hacks not working for quite a while.

Tesla stock

Tesla stock fell 8.1% to 137.80, hitting a two-year low. Shares of the electric car giant are down 67% from their November 2021 peak and 29% in December alone.

Tesla stock has now edged its lead since the August 2020 stock split 5-to-1. (TSLA stock split 3-to-1 in August 2022 as well.)

Tesla China sales slowed for the second week in a row, according to weekly registration data. This is despite ever-increasing year-end incentives, which are set to expire on January 1 along with China’s subsidies for electric vehicles.

Elon Musk’s Twitter saga raises fears of major damage to the Tesla brand. Several prominent long-term TSLA bulls are increasingly critical of Musk.

Evercore and Daiwa Capital Markets on Tuesday cut price targets for TSLA shares, citing Twitter. Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla on Monday.

Tesla stock failed to rally on Monday despite Elon Musk saying he would step down as CEO of Twitter after polling Twitter users on the issue.

Stocks continued to fall on Tuesday even as major indices and many blue chips tried to take a stand. The massive sell-off of the past several weeks indicates that large institutions are unloading or reducing holdings of TSLA stock.

Tesla has the worst possible accumulation/distribution rating for E.

At some point, Tesla stock may bounce back and go for another spin, but that could take months or even years.

Market rally analysis

After a sharp sell-off from the December 13 highs, the stock market rally ended its losing streak, just barely.

Major indices were looking oversold and arguably “due” for a bounce. They did get one, though it wasn’t much.

The Dow Jones found support at the 50-day line, but the other major indicators did not make any significant technical moves.

The stock market rally is still under pressure.

AAPL stock has rebounded from market lows, but that doesn’t mean it will continue to do so.

Many blue chips found support at key levels. But whether they hold up and come back strong depends largely on the market as a whole.

Energy names could be a partial exception, given how they trade on underlying crude oil or natural gas prices. Oil service companies like SLP, equity and coal producers like Consolidated Energy, they’re doing better now.

What are you doing now

This is not the time to buy stocks. While the major indices have held their ground and some major stocks have not collapsed, the market rally remains weak.

The S&P 500’s recovery of the 50-day line would seem to be a minimal sign of strength, with testing of the 200-day and December peaks much larger.

Even if the market rebounds, Tesla’s continued crash on Tuesday shows that not every stock will follow.

If you feel compelled to play this market, take test trades and be ready to take quick profits and cut losses.

Keep looking for stocks that are holding and find support at key levels. Stocks with strong relative strength during weak markets can be leaders in the next advance.

