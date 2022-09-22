Dow futures: Stock market sells off as hawkish Fed sees new final price

Dow futures fell overnight, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The stock market fell sharply on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve rose strongly again and indicated a higher peak, or “ultimate” price.







This is a correction in the stock market. Investors should remain cautious, but look for leading names.

Centennial collectibles (CELH), Shock Wave Medical (SWAV), ATI (ATI), GlobalFoundries (GFS) And the Energy Enphase (ENPH) They all show strong relative strength in a weak market.

CELH and Shockwave Medical stock available at IBD Leaderboard Watch list. Celsius Holdings, Enphase and SWAV are in defect 50. ENPH stock is in file IBD Big Cap 20. It was a centenary on Wednesday IBD stock todaywhile Shockwave was on Monday.

The video included in this article discusses Wednesday’s market roller coaster movement and analyzes Celsius, ATI, and GFS stocks.

Fed meeting

As expected, the Fed raised its key interest rate by 75 basis points for the third consecutive meeting, and raised the target range to 3%-3.25%.

Fed policymakers now see the fed funds rate at 4.4% at the end of 2022, up from 3.4% after the June meeting. Here’s what markets are pricing in: another 75 basis points at the November meeting, followed by 50 basis points in December, for the year-end range of 4.25%-4.5%.

The central bank also signaled some modest tightening in 2023, forecasting the fed funds rate to be 4.6% at the end of next year versus the 3.8% forecast in June. This is also not in line with what market watchers expected for the final price. Policy makers expect the rate to decline to 3.9% in 2024.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that the central bank will not give up on inflation. He noted that a “soft landing” would be difficult, but did not say what the chances of a recession were. “At some point” the Fed will slow the pace of rate hikes, Powell said, but did not indicate when that might happen. He added that Fed policy would need to remain “restricted” for some time.

Fed Chairman Powell said the labor market remains “unbalanced,” although he added that commodity prices appear to have peaked.

Dow jones futures contracts today

Dow futures are down 0.5% against fair value. S&P 500 futures were down 0.8%. Nasdaq 100 futures are down 1%.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose 5 basis points to 3.56%.

Remember to work overnight in Dow Jones futures contracts and elsewhere that does not necessarily translate into actual circulation in the next regular session Stock market session.

stock market Wednesday

The stock market rose modestly on the Fed’s meeting decision, then set off on a rolling round that ended at session lows.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.7% on Wednesday stock market trading. The S&P 500 fell 1.7%. The Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.8%. Small cap Russell 2000 fell 1.5%

US crude oil prices fell 1.2 percent to $82.94 a barrel.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell 6 basis points to 3.51% after briefly hitting 3.62% following the Fed’s rate hike. The 2-year Treasury yield rose above 4% to close around 4.04% but is far from session highs.

ETFs

between the Best ETFsThe Innovator IBD 50 ETF (fifty) decreased by 1.8%. iShares Expanded Technology and Software Fund (ETF)IGV) gave up 1.4%. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor Corporation (SMH) lost 0.8%.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETFs (XME) is down 2.1% while the US Global Gates ETF is down )Planes) decreased by 4% on a bad day of playing while traveling. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) is down 1.1%. SPDR Specific Energy Fund (SPDR ETF)XLE) down 1.5% and the Financial Select SPDR ETF (XLF) 2.1%. SPDR Healthcare Sector Selection Fund (XLV) decreased by 1.7%.

Shares reflect more speculative stories, the ARK Innovation ETF (see you) The ARK Genomics ETF is down 2.65% and the ARK Genomics ETF (ARKG) 2.7%.

CELH stock

Celsius shares fell 3.9 percent to 98.23 on Wednesday. Stocks retreated to find support at their 10-week moving average after a 209% increase from early May to late August. In another two weeks, CELH stock could have a new base at 118.29 buy point. Investors can use 108.47 as an early entry for the energy drink maker.

The Relative force line CELH stock is really at record levels.

Shockwave stock

SWAV stock fell 1.85% to 284.69 on Wednesday, reversing down from 300.96 on the day. Shockwave stock continues to find support around the 21-day line.

ATI . stock

ATI stock lost just over 2% to 29.67, trading around the 21-day line after pulling back from a seven-year high of 33.31. The specialty bullion maker’s shares fell to a previous base high and above the 10-week line. A 10-week streak bounce can provide early entry, with a fit rule remaining for another week.

While ATI’s stock has fallen, its RS streak is at higher levels.

GFS Share

GlobalFoundries stock fell 0.9% to 56.29. This is just above the 50-day and completely new 200-day line, while the GFS stock is just below the 10-week line. The chip foundry’s 2021 IPO is too deep double bottom base Display handle 66.06 points of purchase. At the end of this week, the GFS indicator will be long enough to be its own base, with the same entry 66.06.

ENPH stock

Enphase stock fell 15 cents to 304.56, and continued to find support from the 21-day moving average. ENPH stock is still extending from the 50-day streak, but it’s getting lower. Enphase’s RS line hit new highs for weeks.

stock market analysis

As usual, the stock market plummeted after the Fed’s rate hike decision, new rate expectations and Powell’s comments, and briefly rose strongly before finally closing with sharp losses. The major indicators were finally ugly, outside the bearish reversal sessions.

While markets were not surprised on Wednesday, the Fed’s tone in general is likely to be more hawkish than anticipated. But, in the end, the Federal Reserve is aggressively raising interest rates despite rising recession risks, in order to bring inflation back into its fund.

Markets often have a one-day Fed reaction. But even if stocks rebounded on Thursday, it wouldn’t be meaningful.

All major indicators broke their recent lows on Wednesday and missed the 50 day moving averages. June bottoms are not far off.

What are you doing now

In the end, it’s not the news that matters, but the market’s reaction to the news. The stock market did not react well to the decision of the Federal Reserve’s meeting on Wednesday.

Can the market bounce back in the short term, or even a good rise over several weeks? surely. But investors will want to see more evidence.

Leading stocks such as Celsius, Shockwave and Enphase may be flashing buy signals early in the market rally attempt. But investors have to balance the desire to get into hot stocks quickly versus making sure that a broad-based uptrend is underway. If the market is heading towards its lows in June or later, the relative leaders are likely to break down.

If the real stock market consolidates, there will be plenty of opportunities. The key is to be ready.

Work on those watchlists. Focus on stocks with strong relative strength and names that hold or regain key moving averages.

Read The Big Picture Every day to keep up with the trend of the market, stocks and leading sectors.

Please follow Ed Carson on Twitter at Tweet embed For stock market updates and more.

