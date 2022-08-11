Dow futures rose after market rally on Wednesday

Wednesday’s regular trading session saw all major indices rise, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumping 535.10 points, or 1.63%, to close at 33309.51. The S&P 500 rose 2.13% to 4210.24 and hit it Highest level since early May While the Nasdaq Composite rose 2.89% to 12854.80, its highest close since late April.

Futures linked to the Dow Jones Index rose 0.21%, or 70 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.18% and 0.24%, respectively.

Dow futures rose slightly early Thursday after all major averages posted sharp gains on the back of a better-than-expected July inflation report.

The moves came after The headline CPI for July came in at 8.5%slightly cooler than the 8.7% forecast by analysts polled by Dow Jones, raised questions about whether inflation has peaked and the Federal Reserve will need to raise interest rates as aggressively as expected when it meets next month.

The battered tech stocks that have borne the brunt of this year’s sell-off led the market rally on Wednesday with Meta Platforms and Netflix shares jumping 5.8% and 6.2%, respectively. Affected chip names such as Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices jumped by nearly 6% and 4%, respectively.

“Today, we’re going up, and I think it’s really because inflation has been a huge drag for investors and the market,” Lindsey Bell, chief financial and markets analyst at Ally Invest, told CNBC on Wednesday. “And I think what investors are thinking today may have peaked already in the past.”

Earnings season continues Thursday with reports from Rivian, Warby Parker, Poshmark, and more. PPI data for July is also due on Thursday.