Dow futures rise ahead of CPI inflation data on Tuesday

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite is up 1.3%. And the small capital Russell 2000 profited 1.2%.

within money exchange circulatingNasdaq 100 Invesco QQQ Trust Tracker (QQQ(Up 1.2%, SPDR S&P 500)spy) by 1.1%.

US stock market overview today index Code price profit/loss % change Dow Jones (0DJIA) 32383.18 +231.47 +0.72 Standard & Poor’s 500 (0S & P5) 4110.69 +43.33 +1.07 Nasdaq (0NDQC ) 12266.41 +154.10 +1.27 Contact 2000 (IWM) 189.73 +2.33 +1.24 defect 50 (fifty) 28.52 +0.13 +0.46 Last update: 4:24 PM Eastern Time 9/12/2022

Giant EV Tesla (TSLA) rose 1.6% on Monday. within Dow Jones LeadersAnd the apple (AAPL) And the Microsoft (MSFT) up 3.85% and 0.8%, respectively in Stock market today.

In light of the current volatility of the market, Arista Networks (Network), double check (DV), Palo Alto Networks (bano) And the pure storage (PSG) – as well as Dow Jones stock chevron (CVX) – among the top stocks to buy and watch. Keep in mind that the increased volatility in the market is a good reason for investors to be more defensive, even though recent indications are constructive.

DoubleVerify is a file IBD Leaderboard stock. Pure Storage is a file IBD SwingTrader Stock, while Chevron and Palo Alto It appeared in the stock column near the buy zone for this week.

Dow futures today: Treasury yields, oil prices, CPI inflation

Ahead of Tuesday’s open, Dow Jones futures are up 0.1% against fair value, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures are also skewed higher. Remember to work overnight in Dow Jones futures contracts and elsewhere that does not necessarily translate into actual circulation in the next regular session Stock market session.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.36% on Monday, hitting its highest closing level since June 15. US oil prices added to last week’s recent gains, rising more than 1% on Monday. West Texas Intermediate futures traded again near $88 a barrel.

The Labor Department’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate is scheduled to be released on Tuesday at 8:30 AM ET. Consumer prices are expected to fall 0.1% in August from the previous month. Inflation is expected to rise by 8.0% in August compared to last year. The producer price index, which measures wholesale inflation, will be released on Wednesday.

What to do in the stock market

Despite constructive gains in recent sessions, continued volatility in the stock market keeps market expectations for IBD at “upside pressure”.

If the market is able to make a serious recovery, you should have a watch list of the leading stocks that are approaching the buying points. Some follow-up opportunities may arise as well.

The best way to find emerging stock market leadership is to use line relative force. The RS line measures the stock’s price performance against the S&P 500 index. If the stock is outperforming the broader market, the RS line tends to the upside. If the stock lags behind the broad market, the line will be pointing down.

The RS line is plotted on all IBD and MarketSmith charts.

Friday big picture column He commented, “Maybe the bullish session was enough to resume the uptrend, but volume was weak behind the Nasdaq’s three-session winning streak, and number of distribution days It’s still high for the Nasdaq and S&P 500. That’s even after the distribution day was canceled on September 6 due to a 5% rise from that day’s close. Meanwhile, a headline inflation report looms large on Tuesday.”

If you are new to IBD, consider taking a look at stock trading system And the CAN SLIM Basics. He distinguishes chart patterns It is one key to investment guidance.

Investors can also create watch lists, find companies near a profile buy point, or develop custom screens.

Five Dow Jones stocks to watch right now

Dow Jones stocks to watch: Chevron

Chevron at Dow Jones is building a cup with a handle that has 166.93 buy points — according to IBD Market Smith Chart Analysis – Amid the strong performance of energy stocks this year so far. On Monday, the stock rose 1.6%.

CVX stock Shows a strong 97 out of a perfect 99 IBD compound classification, for every IBD stock check. Investors can use the IBD composite rating to easily gauge the quality of a stock’s fundamental and technical metrics.

Top 3 Growth Stocks to Watch on Cursstock market rally

Top Stocks to Watch: Arista, DoubleVerify, Palo Alto, and Pure Storage

Arista Networks added a handle to the double-bottom base, placing the correct insert at 132.97, according to IBD Market Smith Graph analysis. Arista’s relative strength line is approaching highs, as the stock has regained the 200-day and 21-day lines. ANET shares rose 0.3% on Monday.

IBD stock leaderboard DoubleVerify breaks past the 28.07 buy point at the bottom base. The stocks are in the buy zone of 5% which rises to 29.47, although it extends from the moving averages. DV shares lost 0.4% on Monday. The company specializes in platforms to help advertisers get a better view of the effectiveness of their ad spend and campaigns.

Cybersecurity leader Palo Alto Networks is approaching 578.89 purchase points in a cup with a handle. Early entry is also being made around 560 due to the trendline, according to the IBD Leaderboard comment. Shares rose 0.6% on Monday.

IBD SwingTrader The Pure Storage stock is approaching the $31.62 buy point in a cup with a handle. Meanwhile, early entry is also made after the stock moved above the downtrend line inside this handle. Shares rose 1.7% on Monday.

Join IBD experts as they analyze the leading stocks in the current stock market rally

Tesla Stock

Tesla shares It rose 1.6% on Monday, extending the winning streak into five sessions and extending its bounce from the 50-day line.

Giant EV stocks have found resistance at the 200-day line in recent months, but are now back above that level. The stock is still off its 52-week high by about 27%.

Dow Jones Leaders: Apple and Microsoft

within Dow Jones stockApple shares rose 3.85% on Monday, decisively restoring their 200-day streak. The stock is about 9% off a buy point at 176.25 from a cup with a handle.

Microsoft stock rose 0.8% Monday, rising for the fourth consecutive day. The software giant is still sharply below the 50 and 200 day lines. Shares are down nearly 24% from their 52-week high.

