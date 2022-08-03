Dow futures gain slight gains after the three major averages posted losses on the second day

European stocks It was mixed on Wednesday, with the cautious regional trend continuing this week.

pan europe Stokes 600 It slipped 0.2% in early trade, with autos down 1.5% while technology shares rose 1.2%.

It’s a profitable day in Europe, with Commerzbank, SocGen, BMW, Banco BPM, Siemens Healthineers, Veolia and Wolters Kluwer among the companies reporting before the bell.

Shares of Czech cybersecurity company Avast surged 42% after the UK’s competition regulator temporarily authorized its $8.6 billion sale to its US counterpart. Norton Live Look.