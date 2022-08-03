Dow futures gain slight gains after the three major averages posted losses on the second day

European markets were mixed as cautious sentiment persisted; Avast up 42%
European stocks It was mixed on Wednesday, with the cautious regional trend continuing this week.
pan europe Stokes 600 It slipped 0.2% in early trade, with autos down 1.5% while technology shares rose 1.2%.
It’s a profitable day in Europe, with Commerzbank, SocGen, BMW, Banco BPM, Siemens Healthineers, Veolia and Wolters Kluwer among the companies reporting before the bell.
Shares of Czech cybersecurity company Avast surged 42% after the UK’s competition regulator temporarily authorized its $8.6 billion sale to its US counterpart. Norton Live Look.
Focus on the data, not what Fed speakers say, says Art Hogan
Despite the “Fed Speakers Review,” that’s not what investors should focus on, according to Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Financial.
“I think investors should pay more attention to what the data is telling us than every single speaker at the Fed, whether they are voters or not, should be saying what our expectations should be,” Hogan told CNBC. Asia.”
However, he said that Fed officials were able to shift expectations of where Fed policy is heading.
Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said Tuesday that the central bank will need to keep raising interest rates, The federal funds rate will likely increase to 3.75%-4% by the end of 2022. Mary Daly, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, said that “our work is not done yet” on fighting inflation, While Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said another rate hike is possible, although he hopes to avoid it.
After last week’s meeting, some expected the Fed to continue rising to 3.25%-3.5% before pivoting in 2023, Hogan said.
“I think this week’s parade of Fed speakers has done a very good job of undoing that, and lowering those expectations,” he said.
– Abigail Ng
Jefferies says these stocks are poised to return if inflation peaks
A slowdown may be on the horizon, and a further drop in the earnings rating is expected going forward. If inflation peaks, as some analysts expect, Jefferies says, this combination of factors will favor one class of stock.
Jefferies has produced a screen of such stocks that investors can buy, based on a list of metrics that include high profitability, reasonable valuations and good cash flow. Professional subscribers can read the story here.
– Weezin Tan
PayPal soars on earnings and stock buyback announcement
PayPal shares rose more than 11% after hours. Payments company Beat analyst earnings and revenue estimates for the second quarter and issued optimistic guidance for the full year. PayPal also announced a $15 billion share buyback program.
Share buybacks provide a way for companies to increase their earnings per share and enhance the value of their shares, Especially while the market in all areas suffers from sharp drops in prices this year. The company started a $10 billion program four years ago.
Elliott Management said it has a $2 billion stake in the payments giant. PayPal announced that it has entered into an agreement to share information on value creation with the activist investor.
– Tanaya Michel
Despite Fed Talk About Fighting Inflation, ‘Easing Cycle’ Is Emerging, Says Jim Poulsen of Leuthold
Leuthold Group chief investment analyst Jim Poulsen said that despite the Fed’s “continuous rants toward fighting inflation” through monetary tightening, there are several factors that suggest the market may be entering an “emerging easing cycle”.
He said in a note to investors late Tuesday that bond yields have made a significant cut in interest rates, the dollar is finally rolling in and unwanted spreads have eased.
“The media, policy officials and investors are primarily focused on the fight against inflation and how aggressively the Fed will need to keep raising rates,” Paulsen said. “However, with real economic growth already falling to a crawl and evidence mounting that inflation is abating, the case for further Fed tightening at its September meeting is rapidly collapsing.”
“Investors should put appropriate weight on the pioneering nature of economic policies,” he added. “Tightening today means lower real and nominal growth tomorrow.”
– Tanaya Michel
MatchGroup shares falter after hours
Dating app operator shares Match group It fell by up to 23% after the company reported revenue of $795 million for Second QuarterCompared to FactSet’s estimate of $803.9 million. Match also issued weak guidance on income and adjusted operating income for the current quarter.
– Tanaya Michel
More Stories
MBTA said it is considering closing the orange line for 30 days for maintenance
Molson Coors shares drop as the company splits consumer spending on beer
Stock futures drop after the first trading day in August