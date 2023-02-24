Dow futures fall: Nasdaq gains on Nvidia, but PCE inflation report looms

Dow futures fell Friday morning, along with futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures. Booking Holdings, MercadoLibre, and Square had notable earnings reports late Thursday, while Boeing (Bachelor’s) has stopped delivering the 787 Dreamliner again. All eyes are on the Fed’s favorite inflation measure, the Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index, before the opening.







The stock market had its ups and downs on Thursday, but closed near the session highs. nvidia (NVDA) rose on gains and several other chip offerings also rose.

The S&P 500 held key support while the Nasdaq and Russell 2000 moved to close near the resistance level.

The stock market rally is still under pressure and investors should act accordingly.

MercadoLibre (millie), Reservation holdings (BKNG), autodesk (ADSK), gut instinct (INTU), floor and decoration (FND) and the square parent roadblock (mint) reported late Thursday.

The FAA said Boeing had halted deliveries of 787 Dreamliners for “additional fuselage component analysis.” Deliveries will not resume until Boeing shows regulators a solution to the issue. Aerospace giant Dow Jones resumed 787 deliveries in late 2022 after a hiatus of more than a year. BA shares fell 3% early on Friday, indicating a test of the 50-day line.

MELI stock, flooring and decor available at List 50 IBD. BKNG stock is located at IBD Big Cap 20.

PCE inflation rate

The Commerce Department will release the Personal Consumption Expenditure Index for January at 8:30 a.m. ET, as part of its Income and Spending Report.

The PCE price index is supposed to show an increase of 0.4% compared to December. The core personal consumption expenditures index, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.4%. PCE inflation should fall to 4.9% from 5% in December, with core PCE inflation falling to 4.3% from 4.4%.

Keep a close eye on prices for non-energy services, with the exception of housing. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said he pays close attention to this core measure of inflation.

Meanwhile, economists expect a gain of 1% for personal income with consumer spending rising 1.2%.

Dow jones futures today

Dow Jones futures fell 0.5% against fair value, with Boeing stock weighing on blue chips. S&P futures lost 0.6% and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.9%.

Crude oil futures rose slightly. Copper prices fell 1%.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose 2 basis points, to 3.9%.

PCE inflation is sure to swing into Dow futures, Treasury yields and more.

Remember that overnight action in Dow futures and elsewhere does not necessarily translate into actual trading in the next regular stock market session.

Main earnings

MELI stock rose 6% in late trading as MercadoLibre’s earnings crushed views while also boosting revenue for the Latin American e-commerce and payments giant. Shares rose 1.6% on Thursday, to 1,136.26, above the 21-day line. MELI stock was technically in a range of 1,095.44 buy points. But MercadoLibre stock is poised to break a short trend line at Thursday’s open.

BKNG stock held steady after hours even as booking earnings outpaced views. The shares crossed the 21-day line during the day on Thursday, but closed down just 22 cents, at 2426.49. Stock booking, which had a strong 2023, now has a handle on a long consolidation with a buy point of 2537.10.

ADSK stock fell 3% in extended action as Autodesk earnings slightly topped the views but the design software maker eased overall. Autodesk stock rose 2.1% Thursday, to 221.16. The stock has a buy point of 232.25 on a double bottom base.

INTU stock trended higher overnight. Intuit’s earnings comfortably beat second-quarter opinions, but the TurboTax software maker reiterated fiscal 2023 guidance only inline. Shares advanced 1.35% on Thursday to 411.88, back above the 200-day line after the 50-day recovery on Wednesday. Intuit stock has a consolidated 490.93 buy point, but may have some early entries.

FND stock rose 5% after earnings from Floor & Decor topped views while revenue fell. Floor & Decor advanced 1.9% to 90.83, above the 88.82 cup handle buy point. FND stock snapped a double-digit gain on Tuesday, according to MarketSmith analysis.

SQ stock jumped 7% in extended trade after losing block earnings but revenue topped. The block stock rose 1.6% to 76.11 on Thursday, just above the 50-day line. A decisive move by SQ stock from the 50-day line could provide an early entry into a bottom base.

The stock market rose on Thursday

The stock market rally opened strongly on Nvidia’s earnings, reversing to modest losses by midday before bouncing back again.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.3% higher in trading Thursday. The S&P 500 rose 0.5%, with Nvidia stock being the best performer. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.7%. Small Capital Russell 2000 rose 0.7%.

US crude oil prices rose nearly 2% to $75.39 a barrel, ending a six-day losing streak. Natural gas popped 6.4%, a second straight solid gain.

Copper futures fell 3.1%.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell 4 basis points, to 3.88%.

Exchange Traded Funds

Among the ETFs, the Innovator IBD 50 ETF (fifty) by 1.1%. iShares Expanded Technology and Software ETF (IGV) an advance of 0.9%. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor Corporation (SMH) jumped 3.5%. NVDA stock is a major holding.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETFs (XME) Waiver of 1%. Global Infrastructure Development Fund X US (cradle) by 0.9%. US Global Gates Foundation ETF (Planes) climbed 1.3%. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) rose by 1%. Energy Defined Fund SPDR ETF (xle(retracement of 1.5% and the Financial Select SPDR ETF)XLF) increased by 0.1%. SPDR Health Care Sector Selection Fund (XLV) increased by 0.3%.

Reflecting more speculative stories, the ARK Innovation ETF (ARK)ark(down 1.5% and ARK Genomics ETF)ARKG) sank 1.35%.

Top five Chinese stocks to watch now

Market rally analysis

The stock market closed higher after the ping pong session. Falling Treasury yields likely contributed to the afternoon bounce. In the end, the indices are still within a narrow trading area.

The Nasdaq Composite climbed to its 21-day moving average near the open, then pulled back just above the 200-day line, before reversing again and nearing morning highs. Nvidia was the main driver. NVDA stock jumped 14% while also catalyzing a broad segment offering.

The S&P 500 fell below the 50-day moving line for most of the day before rising again.

The Russell 2000, like the Nasdaq, also hit resistance at the 21-day moving average.

A number of stocks have made a higher earnings gap such as Nvidia. In general, the blue chips closed well, but they certainly followed the broad shifts in the market during the day.

The stock market rally is under pressure, and is behaving accordingly. Major indicators are trying to hold support but soon hit ascending resistance.

Just because the S&P 500 has held its 50 day streak for the past two sessions does not mean it will continue to do so. The Dow tested the 50-day line for four weeks before falling on Tuesday. The Dow hit a two-month low on Thursday before bouncing back.

Friday’s personal consumption expenditures inflation report looms large. Dressage reading can be a positive motivator. But rising inflation, which is pushing the 10-year Treasury yield up towards 4%, could lead to criticism of the fragile market recovery.

What are you doing now

Thursday’s market action is the reason why investors should refrain from getting too excited about a strong open. Stocks that looked doable or promising in the first few minutes of trading quickly fell back, with few exceptions.

Wait for the major indices and leading stocks to show some real strength, with the Nasdaq decisively restoring its 21-day moving average along with the S&P 500 and the small cap Russell 2000. Until then, investors should gradually return exposure to the rally, don’t rush.

In the meantime, update your watchlists for potential purchases and review your portfolio for potential changes.

If the market deteriorates further, be prepared to take a more defensive stance.

Read the big picture every day to stay in sync with market trend, leading stocks and sectors.

