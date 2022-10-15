Dow futures: bullish bid in new market already reeling; Netflix, Tesla’s upcoming earnings

Dow futures will open Sunday evening, along with S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures contracts.







Major indices had a busy week, with major indexes breaking to market lows before rebounding strongly on Thursday despite the hot inflation report. Stocks resumed selling on Friday as Treasury yields rose.

While the market is still trying to rally, the major indicators are all in major downtrends. Stocks that buy flash signals or are set up, suddenly crack. Investors should remain cautious until the market shows real signs of strength.

Tesla (TSLA) And the Netflix (NFLXEarnings headlines next week. TSLA stock fell to a 52-week low. The NFLX stock is established at a bottom base, but is facing significant resistance.

while, Shock Wave Medical (SWAV), Wolfspeed (wolf), Aehr . Test Systems (AEHR), Albemarle (ALB) And the Digi International (DGII) are growth stocks that are reasonably resilient, but are not yet in a position amid the current weak market. All have sustained damage in recent days, including Friday. They could decline decisively if the market shows further weakness. But if the market strengthens, these could be notable winners.

Dow jones futures contracts today

Dow Jones futures open at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures.

Remember to work overnight in Dow Jones futures contracts and elsewhere that does not necessarily translate into actual circulation in the next regular session Stock market session.

stock market last week

The stock market sold off to new lows in the bear market, rebounded, and then started sliding again in a choppy weekly move.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2% last week stock market trading. The S&P 500 was down 1.5%. The Nasdaq Composite tumbled 3.1%. Small capital Russell 2000 decreased by 1%.

The 10-year Treasury yield jumped 13 basis points to 4.01%, extending the streak of weekly gains to 11 weeks. The 10-year Treasury yield reached a 14-year high of 4.06% on Thursday. The two-year Treasury yield, closely tied to Fed policy and in which interest rates may head, rose to 4.5%.

US crude oil futures fell 6.8 percent to $86.40 a barrel last week. Natural gas prices fell 3.8%.

between the Best ETFsThe Innovator IBD 50 ETF (fifty) fell 3.6% last week, while the Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (fit) rose 1.3%. iShares Expanded Technology and Software Fund (ETF)IGV(It is down 5.7% while the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF is down 5.7%)SMH) is down 8.2%, both to two-year lows.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETFs (XME) down 3.1% last week. Global Infrastructure Development Fund X US (cradle) sank 1.5%. US Global Gates Foundation (ETF)Planes) climbed 5.75%. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) lost 4.2%. SPDR Specific Energy Fund (SPDR ETF)XLE) gave up 1.9% and the Financial Select SPDR ETF )XLF) rose 0.4%. SPDR Healthcare Sector Selection Fund (XLV) progressed by about 1%.

Shares reflect more speculative stories, the ARK Innovation ETF (see you) fell 9.4% last week, on the cusp of crashing below its March 2020 Covid low. ARK Genomics ETF (ARKG) is down 7.1%, still above its June lows. TSLA stock is the highest stake in Ark Invest’s ETF.

stock to watch

SWAV stock attempted a rebound for most of the past week, but rose in light volume. On Friday, shares pulled back strongly from their 50-day streak, closing down 7.6%. Shockwave stock remains above its September lows, holding consolidation at 315 buying points. A decisive move above the 50-day line could trigger an early buy point from the downward sloping trendline. While SWAV’s stock has been volatile, the line relative force Keeps straight at elevations.

WOLF stock also hit resistance at the 50-day line on Friday, falling near Thursday’s low, which was well below previous trading from the past two months. The EV-focused chipmaker is approaching the 200-day streak, with the potential for a decisive break. If Wolfspeed finds support and bounces, it may soon have a new base.

AEHR stock fell back below the 50-day line on Friday, capping a difficult week. The EV-focused chip equipment maker surged the previous week on huge earnings, providing an early entry into consolidation. The official purchase point is 19.53. A break of the October 10 high at 17.61 could provide a solid entry.

ALB stock is down about 13% for the week, amid market weakness and analyst expectations that lithium prices, at record levels, will drop significantly. A week ago, Albemarle stock was on the cusp of buy signals. Now, ALB stock should hold the 200 day streak.

DGII stock jumped to a record high on October 6, but has since sold out. On Thursday, the networks play fell below the 50-day streak, but climbed to close almost unchanged. But with shares tumbling again on Friday, Digi International slipped back towards Thursday’s losses. The DGII stock needs time to form a new base, but its strong growth and RS streak make it worth watching.

Netflix Subscriber Transfer

Netflix’s earnings are due Tuesday night, but analysts and investors will focus on subscribers. They will be particularly interested in the prospects for Netflix subscribers. Last week, Netflix announced the launch of the ad support tier on November 3, priced at $6.99 per month.

Netflix stock hit bottom after crashing from mid-November to mid-May. Stocks are trading around the 50-day line, but it’s still below the rapidly declining 200-day mark. The buy point is 252.09. That’s just above the top of the NFLX stock earnings gap that fell on April 20, indicating that there’s a lot of general resistance out there.

Tesla earnings

Tesla’s earnings were set Wednesday night. Analysts expect a 53% gain on the stock with revenue up 62% to $22.28 billion. But investors are likely to be interested in future growth prospects. Third-quarter deliveries reached a record 343,800, but that was well below estimates of nearly 360,000 vehicles, and about 22,000 fewer than what Tesla produced in the quarter.

The backlog in China has dropped significantly for the non-refreshed 3 and Y models, while competition is heating up dramatically. With production in Shanghai so dramatically increased, will Tesla be able to export the bulk of that increase in the fourth quarter and beyond? Or will the electric car giant start cutting prices, after raising them dramatically over the past two years?

Meanwhile, investors will want fresh hints about Cybertruck and any other future products. Elon Musk recently tweeted that Tesla Semi production has started, but in what quantity? There are still many questions about half-product pricing, costs and key specifications.

Tesla stock fell dramatically for the fourth week in a row, finally running from its lowest level in May to its worst level in 16 months. Admittedly, it’s not the time for most growth stocks, especially electric car makers. TSLA stock, which is down more than 50% from its November 2021 peak, needs a lot of repair work.

stock market analysis

The Dow Jones, Standard & Poor’s 500 and Nasdaq all hit their lowest levels last week. On Thursday, they rebounded strongly from sharp intraday losses after a hot inflation report. But on Friday, the major indexes gave up much or all of the previous day’s gains, although they remained above Thursday’s lows.

The Dow, which regained its 21-day moving average on Thursday, fell again on Friday. The S&P 500 and Russell 2000 hit resistance at that short-term level, which also coincides with the top of the downward sloping trendline. The Nasdaq never got close to 21 days, and it stumbled at the 10-day streak.

During the week, the Dow rose, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell.

The market attempt is still underway, but it hasn’t done anything so far to indicate a real bottom has been identified.

It’s hard to see a sustained rally in the market while Treasury yields are rising and the Fed tightens tight. The 10-year yield is at a 13-year high, above 4%. Expectations of a Fed rate hike rose further over the past week amid hot inflation data.

Last week included a positive market reaction to the UK government’s actions as well as the early start of earnings season. But the coming weeks will see a deluge of earnings that could upset the market as well as individual stocks and sectors.

There are a number of medicine and energy stocks that hold up well, including Eli Lilly (LLY), humana (hmmm), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), Cardinal’s health (CAH), ExxonMobil (XOM) And the Devon Energy (DVN).

Most growth stocks were hit hard, including Tesla. Even names like Shockwave and DGII are liable to sell out once established.

What are you doing now

Investors need to be patient and prepare for tomorrow. While large bounces like Thursday are exciting and increase the potential for a market bottom, more evidence is needed to suggest that this is the case.

Even if the market rally gains strength and stage A Follow-up dayThis isn’t a signal to push all your chips in. The FTD could fail quickly, or the uptrend could simply be another short-term tradable high within the bear market.

Investors should focus on preparing for the next bullish trend. Looking for stocks that hold bases above the 50-day line is great. But also keep track of relatively strong stocks with damaged charts.

