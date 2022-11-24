Dow futures: 5 stocks near buy points in the market bullish; Tesla FSD Beta is expanding widely

Dow Jones futures rose Thursday afternoon, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures, as US markets closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. Apple, Microsoft and Tesla are all in the news.







The stock market was positive for the second straight session on Wednesday. Fed officials see a slower rate hike “soon,” according to Fed minutes from the November meeting released Wednesday afternoon.

And led the Nasdaq, supported by a recovery Tesla (TSLA). All major indices are up solidly so far in this shortened holiday week. But a longer break for the market rally could be constructive.

Investors should be cautious about adding exposure given key technical resistance and notable economic reports ahead.

but, dexcom (DXCM), United Health (United nations), Neurobiological Sciences (nbix), Midpeace Holding (MEDP) And the Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Five healthcare stocks showing interesting actions.

DXCM stock and Neurocrine Biosciences running stock IBD Leaderboard, with MEDP stock on the Watch Leaderboard. NBIX stock and Medpace are on file defect 50.

Tesla FSD demo version

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted Thursday that the full self-driving beta is now available to any North American FSD owners who request it.

This could allow Tesla to realize more deferred revenue from the FSD.

Despite its name, Full Self-Driving does not provide full self-driving, but is a Level 2 driver assistance system. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigates Autopilot and FSD safety. The Justice Department is reportedly conducting a criminal investigation into Tesla’s self-driving allegations.

Tesla stock jumped 7.8% to 183.20 on Wednesday, bouncing back from bear market lows on Tuesday as Citigroup upgraded the EV giant from sell to hold. TSLA stock is still down 19.5% so far this month and has nearly halved in 2022.

Dow stock deal news

in Dow Jones stock newsapple (AAPL) is reported to be interested in buying the UK soccer giant Manchester United (Manu). The Federal Trade Commission may try to block it Microsoft (MSFT) deal to buy Activision Blizzard (ATVI) for approximately $69 billion.

Dow jones futures today

Dow futures rose 0.1% against fair value. S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%.

Mainland China has reported more than 31,000 Covid cases, including those without symptoms, surpassing mid-April levels during Shanghai’s lockdown. Symptomatic COVID infections remain below April peaks.

US stock markets will be closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. On Friday, the US stock exchanges will close early at 1 p.m. ET. But other stock exchanges around the world usually open on Thursdays and Fridays.

Remember to work in overnight Dow Jones futures contracts and elsewhere that does not necessarily translate into actual trading in the next regular session Stock market session.

Stock market rise

The stock market rally saw some volatility on Wednesday, but extended gains, led by technology companies.

Initial jobless claims rose to their highest level in three months while continuing claims hit their best level in eight months. S&P Global’s Purchasing Managers’ Indexes for US manufacturing and services pointed to contraction.

The Fed minutes reinforced expectations of a 50 basis point rate hike at the December 14th meeting. Markets still favor another half-point move in February, but there is a good chance of a quarter-point hike.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3% on Wednesday Stock market trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.6%, led by TSLA stock. The Nasdaq Composite rose 1%. Small Capital Russell 2000 rose 0.1%.

US crude oil prices fell 3.7 percent to $77.94 a barrel. Natural gas futures jumped 7.2%.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell 5 basis points, to 3.71%. The two-year Treasury yield, closely linked to expectations of a Fed rate hike, fell below 4.5%.

The US dollar fell significantly for the second consecutive session, and is back near its recent lows.

Exchange Traded Funds

iShares Expanded Technology and Software ETF (IGV) increased by 1.5%. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor Corporation (SMH) gained 0.9%.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETFs (XME) increased by 0.3%. US Global Gates Foundation ETF (Planes) increased by 0.1%. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) rose 0.5%. Energy Defined Fund SPDR ETF (xle) decreased by 1.1%. SPDR Health Care Sector Selection Fund (XLV) increased by 0.4%. UN giant Dow Jones stock is XLV’s highest contract.

Reflecting more speculative stories, the ARK Innovation ETF (ARK)ark(up 2.9% and ARK Genomics ETF)ARKG) 0.9%. TSLA stock is a major holding via Ark Invest’s ETF.

Top five Chinese stocks to watch now

Stocks to watch

Dexcom stock advanced 1.7% to 112.92, and found support at the 21-day moving average. DXCM stock has paused this month after its earnings surge on Oct. 28. Dexcom stock arguably has a long handle with 123.46 buy points from the seven-month consolidation. Investors can buy DXCM shares from an early entry farther from the 21-day line, possibly using Tuesday’s high of 113.88 as a specific buy point.

Medpace shares fell 1.3 percent to 218.81 on Wednesday. Shares have been consolidating near record highs since skyrocketing 38% on the Oct. 25 post-earnings earnings. Since then, MEDP stock has been forging a messy handle on a deep cup base that has been around for a year. While stocks saw some significant swings during the day, MEDP stock is currently on track to form a narrowing three-week pattern by Friday’s close. Investors may use the November 15th close of 226.57 as an early entry, above the bulk of recent trading.

NBIX shares fell 1.5% to 118.97. Stocks are consolidating near multi-year highs, extending from the breakout in October. Although slide to 50 day streak Last week, the endocrine stock contains a Tight three weeks This is on its way to going into the fourth week. Technically, this contains 126.09 Point purchasethough investors may want to wait for some quieter action.

Shockwave stock rose 4.7% to 264.06 on Wednesday, back above the 21-day line but hitting resistance at the 50-day line. After the failed breach in late October and the sell-off that continued through earnings, SWAV stock has rebounded over the past week. It will take more time to build a new base, but aggressive investors can use a strong move above 50 days as an early entry.

UN stock rose 1.3% to 529.71, bouncing back above the 50-day and 21-day lines after briefly breaking the 200-day line last week. UnitedHealth stock used to be Long term IBD leader And it still shares many characteristics. Investors can use the bounce from the 50-day line as either an early entry or a long-term leading entry. The UN stock needs to form a new base after the breakout from A Cup base with handle It quickly failed last month.

Tesla vs. BYD: Which EV giant is the best to buy?

Market rally analysis

A rally in the stock market added to Tuesday’s gains. The S&P 500 surpassed its intraday high on November 15 and closed within 1% of its 200-day line.

Russell 2000 came right up to the 200-day streak.

The Nasdaq added to Tuesday’s rebound from the 21-day moving average, although it is still below the November 15 high in the short term and well below the 200-day mark.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average came within 20 points of the intraday high of August 16th.

The S&P 500 moving decisively above its 200-day line – which roughly coincides with a year-old downtrend line – is a major test of the market rally.

A slew of economic releases could swing the Fed rate outlook and thus the stock market. On Wednesday, November 30, the JOLTS report for October will feature employment opportunities, and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will speak later in the day. On Thursday, the Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, will be released, along with unemployment claims and the ISM manufacturing index. The November jobs report is due on Friday, November 2nd.

Ideally, the market would move sideways for a few days, allowing the 21-day line to at least catch up, heading into those economic reports.

What are you doing now

The market rally showed some nice gains this week, with more stocks flashing buy signals in the past few days. Investors could have added more exposure as a result.

But they may want to be cautious about making significant new purchases with the S&P 500 hovering below the 200-day line and a lot of Fed economic uncertainty next week.

Also consider taking some partial profits on stocks that are going up quickly. Stocks have been making short-term advances amid a volatile uptrend and sector rotation.

However, investors should work diligently on their investment shopping lists, looking for actionable combinations and names across a variety of sectors.

Read The Big Picture Every day to keep up with the market trend, stocks and leading sectors.

Please follow Ed Carson on Twitter at @employee For stock market updates and more.

