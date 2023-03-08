Dortmund’s Bellingham describes Chelsea’s penalty replay as a joke

James UleySenior Writer, ESPN FC3 minutes to read

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Judd Bellingham described Chelsea’s penalty, which was retaken from the Champions League on Tuesday, as a “joke”.

The second leg of the last 16 at Stamford Bridge was well poised drawing 1-1 on aggregate as the Blues won 1-0 on the night through a Raheem Sterling goal when Ben Chilwell’s cross hit Marius Wolfe early in the second half.

Paul van Boekel sent referee Danny McKelley to the screen to review the incident and awarded her a penalty kick that Kai Havertz missed by hitting the post.

However, another VAR review found that several Dortmund players had penetrated into the penalty area before Havertz had fired the ball, prompting Makélé to order a recovery of the ball, which the Germany international converted to send his side into the quarter-finals 2-1 on aggregate. two games.

“I’m not sure what he can do with his hand,” Bellingham said after the match in the first handball match. “That in itself was disappointing and the fact that they brought back the competition, I think is a joke.

Jude Bellingham responded after Chelsea were awarded a penalty in the Champions League. Getty Images

“For every penalty kick, especially when you have such a slow run, there will be people trespassing into the penalty area by a yard or so. The decision has been made and we have to live with it.”

Asked to go into more detail about the authority, Bellingham added, “I don’t want to get in trouble. I’ve paid enough for them a lot.”

The result is a huge boost for Chelsea boss Graham Potter, whose side have now recorded back-to-back wins for the first time since October and are in 10th place in the Premier League.

Potter endured criticism from a section of Chelsea fans and said: “Inevitably, in life you’re going to have hard times and good times. I don’t see any other way of looking at it. It’s how you react to the bad times, get some perspective and analyze it the right way. Things Not bad forever, but it just feels so sometimes!

“My job is to help the team, help the players, prepare the team as well as we can, support them. They struggled too. No one enjoyed the run we had. That’s why today was important for us. We wanted to progress, and we’re happy about that.”