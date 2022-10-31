‘Don’t Worry Baby’ star Florence Pugh has been told to lose weight

Florence Pugh says executives tried to change her image early in her career.

The star was asked to lose weight and change her “look”.

Pugh initially thought she had made a mistake by joining the film industry.

“Don’t Worry Baby” star Florence Pugh quickly became one of the most famous stars on the planet thanks to her roles in the likes of “Outlaw King”, “Midsommar”, “Little Women” and “Black Widow”. But her career started in 2014 when she starred in the opposite movie “The Falling” “Game of Thrones” blame Maisie Williams.

But after Pugh landed her first leadership role, executives told her she needed to lose weight and change her image if she wanted to succeed. The actor spoke to telegraph When she remembered her experience that started in the industry.

The British star explained that when she was 19 she flew to the United States to audition for new TV shows, and was cast in the failed pilot “Studio City” as an aspiring musician. But the executives working on the series wanted her to change her appearance as part of the job.

“All the things they were trying to change about me—whether it was my weight, my shape, the shape of my face, the shape of my eyebrows—was not what I wanted to do, or the industry I wanted to work in,” Pugh said.

The actress felt she knew what to expect after starring in The Falling, but the stark contrast was shocking to her.

Pyo continued, “I thought filmmaking would be like that [my experience of making] “The Falling,” but in fact, that was what the pinnacle of the game looked like, and I felt like I had made a huge mistake.”

The show never made it past the beta stage and Bowie returned to the UK, where she got the lead role in William Oldroyd’s “Lady Macbeth,” which rekindled the actor’s love of film.

“It made me fall in love with cinema again – the kind of cinema that was a place where you could have an opinion, out loud, and I stuck with that,” she added.

Beau’s career has boomed since then, most recently starring in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling alongside Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll. Rumors spread that Pu had feuded with Wilde in the movie due to the director’s relationship with Styles, which It reportedly culminated in a screaming match.

The star will next appear in the Netflix period drama, “The Wonder,” as well as Christopher Nolan’s “Dunes: Part Two,” as well as Christopher Nolan’s “Dunes.”