March 2, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Don’t panic, Valve has already solved the supposed ‘drift’ issues in Steam Deck

Ayhan 1 hour ago 2 min read
picture: valve

If you can get your hands on Steam Deck and are worried about I mentioned “drift” issuesIt seems there is no need to panic.

valve, in record time (Not a time valve, thank God), has already released a fix to address supposed issues associated with Steam Deck fingers. This information comes directly from Valve designer, Lawrence Yang, in an update on Twitter.

Here’s exactly what he said – explaining how a “recent firmware update” was to blame, and the team had already sent out a fix to address the bug:

Hey everyone, a quick note about the Steam Deck controllers. The team has looked at the reported issues and it turns out it was a deadzone dip from a recent firmware update. We just shipped a fix to address the bug so make sure you ‘reupdate’ .

Valve’s quick response (including the fix) seems to have impressed quite a few fans. Many users on social media have also acknowledged how nice it is to see a gaming company tackle an issue like this firsthand. Others couldn’t help but compare the situation to Nintendo’s persistent issues with the Switch Joy-Con drift, which is a hardware issue.

Here is a small sample of those comments:

@minus117 – “NintendoNintendoAmerica How is the drift of the Switch handled?”

@_Solid – “Huge bravo to the development team for fixing it very quickly. Meanwhile in Nintendo: Drift? Joycon Drift is a legend.”

Tweet embed – Nintendo has taken over 5 years and Steam has taken less than 24 hours.

So, there you are – if you’re thinking about Valve’s Steam Deck, you don’t seem to have to worry about the creepy drift that has plagued some of the other platforms.

See also  The Elden Ring global release schedule reveals when you can start playing it

Interested in Steam Deck on your own? Is the Nintendo Switch the only portable gaming console you need? Leave a comment below.

