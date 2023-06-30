June 30, 2023

Don’t knock the watermelon, that’s picking the best

From big stores to roadside vendors and markets, you can buy melons anywhere during summer. But it’s a huge disappointment when you take home a big, beautiful, healthy melon — but when you cut into it, it tastes like water, or maybe it’s loud. Since at first glance all melons look the same, it is difficult to choose the “real” one from the seller. The definitive way is not to tap, you can decide which is the most delicious melon among the many in a completely different way! We show you what to look for when shopping.

Choosing the best melon can be difficult, but some signs will tell you which one is real! Photo: VT Studio / Shutterstock

The stain reveals itself

Yellow dot On the melon The fruit shows where it is in contact with the ground – it is yellow because sunlight does not reach it. If this spot is a nice dark color, it means the melon has been in the sun for too long, which means it was not harvested before it was ripe.

Smell is important

Once you’ve picked a melon, lift it away from the others and smell it. If it has a strong, sweet, intense melon aroma that you can almost taste in your mouth, you have a ripe piece. However, if this smell is too strong, your chosen melon may be too ripe.

Size doesn’t matter

Many people think that the bigger the melon, the better the taste of the water, but this is not the case, size does not matter when it comes to sweetness! Instead, look at the rind of the melon. In striped varieties, the shade of stripes contrasts sharply with mature specimens, and the color of green varieties is deep green. It is true of both types that matte is good; Melons with shiny skin are usually unripe.

A twisted cord is not a good sign

The stem of the melon is revealing not only to the buyers but also to the producers as its condition shows whether the fruits can be harvested. If you pick the melon too early, before it’s fully ripe, the stem won’t separate well, and you’ll have to twist it—but those early-picked pieces won’t be very sweet. If you buy a melon and see a twisted stem, don’t buy it.

