Donovan Delivers: Rookie X wins Game 2, splits two heads on Wrigley’s long, bizarre day | St. Louis Cardinals

CHICAGO – Before things completely tilted towards Wrigley Weird – a pending brand – the Cardinal had enough of two bowlers in their early start to the season to enable them, when they had the lead, to spread the Bullpen exactly as it was designed.

And when that didn’t work, there was always Brendan Donovan.

Although the best right-handed announcers lined up for use, as written, the Cardinal lost a lead and offensively missed two base-loaded chances late in the night’s double-header on Saturday against the Cubs. Rookie Donovan, who had a lead in six games earlier, made his second second-half brace to break the tie and ignite the tenth inning of four runs against Michael Rooker. Donovan pushed the Cardinals forward to split the double header by winning the game 2, 7-4.

“These are the kind of players you win,” coach Oliver Marmol said of Donovan 24 hours before the rookie’s win.

“I was just trying to get something going, stay off the ground, and try to push the runners forward,” Donovan said. “I was just trying to help us win.”

The Cubs won 6-1 in the first game with 18 starting players and one point that enraged the Cardinal.

A suitably wild, sometimes eccentric, and angry day at least once at Wrigley, he refused to content himself with just 18 baseball runs and claimed 19th place among the oldest competitors in the region. Albert Pujols’ first 18 games included the 3000 and Marmol’s first kick, a colorful show that will find immortality on social media. And then, in the end, the most unexpected feat ever.

Something funny happened about Edmundo Sosa’s way of scoring the green light in the ninth game.

He did not touch the third base.

Instead of running home to break a late-game tie with Nolan Gorman singles, Sosa missed the rule when he tried to protect his sore left ankle. He missed first base earlier in the half for the same reason. Instead of racing the home throw, Sosa had to fall back to third and touch the base he missed. The Cubs turned that break – that baserunning breakdown – into a final and a slash in winning the match in the bottom nine.

Both teams aggressively used their leading reducers late in the game to get the game to this point. Ryan Helsley appeared in three rounds with the Cardinals, as did the Cubs’ right-handed David Robertson. Helsley allowed Mawroth’s runner to score and equalize Christopher Morell’s double. Robertson faced Paul Goldschmidt twice with base loading and outperformed each time. See also Sweet 16 in the NCAA Championship is open to take it

Giovanni Gallegos (1-2) gave the last two games of Game 2 for the Cardinals and hit five.

The Cardinals took the lead in Game 2, with no attacking wave missing from the first game of the day. Cubs rookie Caleb Killian began his Major League career with the retirement of the top nine Cardinals he faced. Killian, a valuable returning from San Francisco in the Chris Bryant trade last year, hit the first two Cardinals he faced and had four as the team took a second look at the right hand.

It was the cardinals’ turn to make an impression.

One outing and another walk carried the rules against Killian. The wild pitch allowed Tommy Edman to score and tied the match, 1-1. Donovan doubled the left midfield gap to put the other two teams in a 3-0 lead. The half would have grown into more if not for the Cardinals making two naysayers on the bases.

In the seventh inning, the Cardinals carried the bases again, this time with three turns. That match landed the hottest player on the team. A few hours after the end of his 25-game hit streak, Goldschmidt had already started the next round with a single in the fourth round of the two-stroke rally. To counter (or slow down) this month’s ruling NL player, the Cubs turned to Robertson, their best savior, the inescapable Gold on Deadline Trade.

Robertson hit Goldschmidt on the fastball 2-2 to keep Match 2 held, 3-3.

In the same situation two rounds later against the same hitter, Robertson earned a penalty from Goldschmidt to send the game rushing through a light rain towards additional innings.

The Cardinals’ last, best, and arguably more chance to galvanize their attack into a rally in Game 1 ended on the pitch that inspired Marmol’s first ejection.

After the first inning after the singles Homer gave the Cardinals the first round, Edman came to the plate with a four-game deficit and the bases were loaded into the seventh. The Cubs had two games, and Scott Evros led, 0-2. It remained a selective addiction. Complete counting work. The sixth pitch of the at-bat, an 80-mph Frisbee of a cracker ball, started out of the zone and stayed out of the zone except for the important lone pair of eyes. See also Lakers' LeBron James becomes the first player in NBA history to reach 10,000 points, rebounds, and assists

Home plate referee Bruce Drakeman called it a hit.

The words that sprang out from the cardinals’ lair were as unprintable as they were decisive. Marmol checked the reboot on the iPad to confirm that it aborted. Then he shouted back to Dreckman and tossed the iPad into the field, as if Dreckman wanted to check it out too.

Marmol then walked to the home plate to indicate the referee’s strike area. The manager framed the house board to demonstrate his example and then took a step to his right before plotting the course the field took around the strike area. During his first dismissal of his career, Marmol took the extra step of trying to be the first to be sent off by a referee. At least twice, he gave his delicate arm gesture that Darkman should join him.

“The Eddy field floor was the turning point,” Marmol said. Loaded bases there. It changes the game. A big part of the game. We were not happy with it. I have expressed my thoughts in the field. continue.”

Double Saturday starters—one loyal, one AAA 72 hours ago—did what they were told to put the Cardinals in the position.

Andre Balante, the writer of the second game, was so successful in his role of bridge-building that lead to the end-game mitigators that the Cardinals internally thought about what it might look like to start the game. It’s the second savior this season that the Cardinal has contemplated starting at the start of the road, following the path Jordan Hicks attempted to make it to the injured list.

“I’d love to see him out there in that role,” Marmol said. “Don’t get me wrong. I love it too. Variety is definitely something to think about.”

To get Pallante’s first major league start, the first three Cubs made it to the base against him. Two swings in the match and the Cardinal trailed 1-0 in Wilson Contreras’ double. But Balant got out of the first in the same way he got out of the fourth swamp. Turn one playing field into two parts. Pallante lost a fastball at 96.4 mph in the first game that Patrick Wisdom split the double play 6-4-3 to finish in the inning. With the bases loaded and one out in fourth, shooting coach Mike Maddow visited Pallante. See also 2022 SEC baseball bracket, schedule, TV times for the tournament

The next pitch – a 95.7 mph fastball – had a 6-4 double play to finish the inning.

“My type of fastball does what he likes,” Ballante said. “I just grab a quick ball, a four-seam grip, and sometimes it breaks, sometimes it sinks. That was one of the things that got a little bit cut, and it played to my advantage. Sure, that’s why it’s such a high-rate ball. It got a lot of depth. That’s something I know I have him and the team knows I have him. That’s why they trust me to get the ball rolling.”

Pallante completed the four assigned rounds, just as Johan Oviedo went through the five coveted rounds in the first game. Palanti walked four, but only allowed to run, from the first blow he encountered. In Game 1, Oviedo stood with his slider when his fastball offended him. He walked three times, hit one, and did eight split runs for 12 starters, but left behind 3-0 only partially due to five hits.

After walking to the second hit he faced, Oviedo was caught focusing on disturbing the batter’s timing and ignoring the runner. He went to his full end with hostility at first – and called the referee a kick. Oviedo made it clear that he wanted to “play with the rhythm”. Holding on to failure was even worse that it was against the rules. Marmol insisted he wasn’t a hindrance and had a lengthy talk between roles about it. Either way, the sprinter advanced to second base and once again Oviedo was in the top positions with a run full of walks and inserts.

After walking and another walk, Maddux started to get in his steps and visit him. The instructor placed his hands on Oviedo’s shoulders to give him a chance to slow his pulse. The right hand hits the next two hitters to clear the first turbulence without letting the run down.

“(Maddux) repeats a lot,” Oviedo said, “Trust my stuff.” “I try to play with Philo and the site. If you need it, go strong. If I just want to define and deliver a good, quality presentation, I try to implement it. I just want to keep executing.”