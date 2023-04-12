April 13, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Donald Trump is suing his former lawyer for $500 million

Arzu 1 hour ago 1 min read

April 12, 2023 – 11:24 pm

Michael Cohen and Donald Trump – Photo: Timothy A. Claire and Brendan Smialowski/AFP

David Clack

Former US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he is seeking at least $500 million in damages from his former lawyer Michael Cohen for breach of fiduciary duty.Owned by ABC.

According to the lawsuit, Cohen abused his client’s trust, spread lies and damaged information about him by publishing statements in books, podcasts and other media platforms.

According to Trump’s spokeswoman, the case speaks for itself, and Cohen also admitted to the wrongdoing. Cohen said last week that he was willing to testify against the former president.

Trump was indicted in March on suspicion of falsifying business documents to hide the fact that he had paid Stormy Daniels $130,000, or nearly HUF 50 million, through his attorney. 2016 Presidential Election Campaign. You can read more about the case here.

Cohen was previously sentenced to three years in prison for bribery and campaign finance fraud. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, he was released a year earlier, in November 2021.

Follow us on Facebook too!

See also  Index - Abroad - Russia's War in Ukraine - Index's Sunday News Summary

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Navalny is back in solitary confinement, and according to his lawyer, he continues to be poisoned in prison

9 hours ago Arzu
8 min read

World: According to leaked documents, Serbia also agreed to send weapons to Ukraine

17 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Index – Abroad – Myanmar army fires into crowd, kills up to 100

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Donald Trump is suing his former lawyer for $500 million

1 hour ago Arzu
8 min read

The Environmental Protection Agency sets turbocharging rules for electric car and truck sales

1 hour ago Izer
3 min read

Arnold Schwarzenegger fills a “giant hole”. Or was it? – NBC Los Angeles

1 hour ago Muhammad
2 min read

Space race! Meteorites hit Maine, and the museum is offering a $25,000 reward

1 hour ago Izer