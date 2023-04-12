Donald Trump is suing his former lawyer for $500 million

Former US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he is seeking at least $500 million in damages from his former lawyer Michael Cohen for breach of fiduciary duty.Owned by ABC.

According to the lawsuit, Cohen abused his client’s trust, spread lies and damaged information about him by publishing statements in books, podcasts and other media platforms.

According to Trump’s spokeswoman, the case speaks for itself, and Cohen also admitted to the wrongdoing. Cohen said last week that he was willing to testify against the former president.

Trump was indicted in March on suspicion of falsifying business documents to hide the fact that he had paid Stormy Daniels $130,000, or nearly HUF 50 million, through his attorney. 2016 Presidential Election Campaign. You can read more about the case here.

Cohen was previously sentenced to three years in prison for bribery and campaign finance fraud. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, he was released a year earlier, in November 2021.