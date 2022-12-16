Donald Glover to Star in Spider-Man Movie Based on Hypno-Hustler – The Hollywood Reporter

Donald Glover finally gets a Spider-Man movie. It’s not quite what you think.

Glover is attached to star and produce a feature set in Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man universe for Marvel Comics characters, sources say Hollywood Reporter.

Miles Murphy, son of actor and comedian Eddie Murphy, is on board to write the project, which has no title but is said to be about Hypno-Hustler, one of Spider-Man’s most enigmatic villains.

Created by Bill Mantlo, writer who also created Rocket Racoon, and artist Frank Springer, Hypno-Hustler was a product of the disco music scene when it debuted in Peter Parker, The Amazing Spider-Man 24 in 1978. His real name was Antoine Delsuen, the leader of a band called the Mercy Killers and used his instrumental hypnosis technique on his audience in order to rob them.

Hypno-Hustler isn’t considered one of Spider-Man’s best villains – in fact, he regularly appears on lists of worst superhero villains – but sources say Glover brought up the character’s musical aspect and the fact that he has less Marvel canon baggage, editing him has bigger interpretations. The project could be anything from a disco period piece to a reimagined modern hip hop version or even a futuristic cyberpunk play. Adding to the spark was Murphy’s shot, the detail of which is kept below the bass clef.

Glover’s name is circled Spider Man For years, with fans clamoring for him to portray Spidey, especially in 2012 The Amazing Spider-Man. It didn’t – Andrew Garfield got the role of Peter Parker – but Glover did the voice of Spider-Man /Miles Morales in the Disney XD series Ultimate Spider-Man in 2015. He also appeared in a very brief role in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. (A deleted scene from the film refers to him playing Miles Morales’ uncle.)

Sony, which owns the movie rights to Spider-Man and related characters, has a whole host of movies based not only on the villains but also the heroes that make up the Spider-Man family. With movies like poison And the Morbius Under his belt, the studio has it Craven the Huntsmanr is set for an October 6, 2023 release. Includes hero projects in development Madame Web And the spider woman.

Glover is represented by WME and Johnson Shapiro. Murphy is also represented by WME.