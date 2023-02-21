Don Lemon pulls out of New York City’s equinox event amid backlash

without a lemon It looks like he’s trying to remove himself from the spotlight amid all the anger pointing his way… because TMZ knew he backed out on an upcoming event he was about to moderate.

Don was scheduled to host an event in New York City on Tuesday, all about race and real estate in honor of Black History Month.

TMZ has learned Don walked away from the party… he made the decision shortly after facing backlash over last week’s misogynistic comments about Nikki Haley.

We’re told Don was worried about overriding his existing news coverage of the event, and our sources told us the event coordinators at Douglas Elliman agreed…so he dropped out.

We learn that he was replaced by a realtor John Gomezwho works for Elliman – the event will go ahead as scheduled.





CNN

You know, it was Don drag After ‘Prime’ ranks women based on their age for Nicki – not only is she met with outrage online, but resonated by the host Poppy Harlow.





CNN