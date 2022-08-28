Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications Jason Jenkins dies at 47

Getty Images

Jason Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs at Dolphins, died unexpectedly on Saturday. The team announced his death during the first half of the team’s match against the Eagles.

Jenkins was 47 years old.

“It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Jason Jenkins, Dolphins Senior Vice President Communications and Community Affairs,” Tom Garfinkel, Team Leader and CEO, said in a statement. “Our hearts are broken and we mourn the loss of a man who was a dear friend and loved by so many people. Jason has faithfully served the Dolphins for 14 years, has been a beacon in the community, a pioneer and hero to others, and above all, treated people with kindness and dignity that left a lasting imprint on everyone Meet him. Our deepest condolences and steadfast support to his wife Elizabeth and his three children.”

He worked as the confidant of owner Stephen Ross and represented the organization in its outreach efforts.

Jenkins received the Corporate Pillar Award this summer during the 20th annual Pillar Awards in the city.

Jenkins, a Houston native, earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Texas Tech University in 1997. In 2017, his university honored him as the winner of the Distinguished Alumni Award, and he served as a commencement speaker a year later.

He previously worked for the 49ers, Texas Southern University and Lehigh University.

Jenkins is survived by his wife Elizabeth and their children Leah, Aiden and Sloan.