Dolphins’ exit Teddy Bridgewater, in protocol after a severe injury

East Rutherford, NJ – Quarterback Miami Dolphins Teddy Bridgewater per concussion protocol and was disqualified from the New York Jets game after leaving the game in the first quarter.

Bridgewater was put into protocol after an ATC monitor cab judged him a “ban” after taking a hit in the Dolphins’ opening offensive campaign, according to the NFL’s modified concussion protocol. Bridgewater passed his concussion assessment, according to a source, but the cabin controller thought he saw Bridgewater stumbling and triggered new stuttering in addition to the protocol’s “immobility” symptoms.

The Dolphins said Bridgewater was also injured in the facility.

Dolphins left processing Tyrone Armstead He was also ruled out for the rest of the match after a worsening toe injury made him doubtful for Sunday’s game.

Bridgewater was injured while attempting a pass in the Dolphins’ first offensive game, when the Jets Cornerback Gardner sauce I got it unblocked. The fairway fell unfinished but was doomed to intentional grounding in the end zone, leading to safety. Bridgewater was quickly taken to the medical tent before being taken to the locker room by an unaffiliated trauma consultant for concussion assessment.

He was disqualified after about 40 minutes in the locker room. The selection of the rookie in the seventh round Skylar Thompson He is the only player left in the active Dolphins list.



1 related

Bridgewater was on his first start to the season instead of Toa Tagoviloawho is on concussion protocol after suffering a concussion during Miami’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. The Dolphins haven’t publicly set a timetable for Tagovailoa’s return, but he hasn’t traveled to New York with the team nor been placed as an injured reserve.

wide future Cedric Wilson Jr.. He’s Dolphins’ emergency quarterback.

The NFL recently modified the concussion protocol after a nearly two-week joint investigation with the NFL Players Association into implementing the protocol after an incident involving Tagoviloa. During a Dolphins match against the Buffalo Bills on September 25, Tagoviloa hit his head on the ground and tripped while trying to get back into the rally. Stumbling was considered a symptom of gross motor instability, a symptom of a “forbidden” protocol that required a player to be taken out of the game without the possibility of returning.

Tagovailoa was immediately taken to the locker room for concussion evaluation, but informed both the team physician and an unaffiliated trauma consultant jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL that a back and ankle injury caused him to stumble; The joint investigation found that Tagovailoa had previously reported both injuries before hitting his head on the ground.

Once it was determined that his perceived instability was not due to his nervousness, Tagoviloa passed his assessment and was allowed to return to the game. However, neither the team physician nor the trauma consultant examined his back during the evaluation, “but instead relied on previous examinations by other members of the medical staff.” The NFLPA exercised its right to terminate the trauma consultant who performed the initial evaluation of Tagovailoa after the union found he made “several mistakes” during the process, beyond following the protocol’s step-by-step process, multiple sources told ESPN.

On Saturday, the two sides agreed to amend the protocol by adding ataxia to the list of “no-start” symptoms. The changes were implemented right before the start of Sunday’s matches.

“Ataxia is defined as an imbalance/stability, motor coordination, or speech abnormality due to a neurological problem,” the NFL and the League said in a joint statement. In other words, if a player is diagnosed with ‘ataxia’ by any neutral club or physician involved in implementing the concussion protocol, they will be prevented from returning to the game, and will receive the follow-up care required by the protocol.