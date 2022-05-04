Dolly Parton, Eminem, and Ritchie are inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame

Eminem, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Duran Duran, and Pat Benatar were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a roster that also includes Dolly Parton, who initially resisted the honor.

Rock ‘n’ roll chairman John Sykes said the honorees – who have been voted by more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry professionals – “have each had a profound impact on the voice of youth culture and helped change the course of rock’n’roll music.” Roll”. Rock Hall, in a statement Wednesday.

Parton went on social media to “respectfully withdraw” from the process, saying she did not want to withdraw votes from the remaining candidates and did not “earn that right”. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame responded by saying that the ballot papers had already been sent out and that it was up to voters to decide whether Parton was elected. Barton said later was accepting incitement.

In her quote, Hall described Barton as a “living legend and exemplar of women’s empowerment,” adding that “her transition success broadened country music audiences and broadened the horizons of countless artists who followed.”

To be eligible, artists must have released their first record 25 years before the start of play. Parton, Richie, Simon and Duran Duran were selected in the first round. Simon was a nominee for the first time this year after more than 25 years of qualifying. Eminem became the tenth hip-hop group to be entered, causing him to cut off his first ballot.

Ricci, a former member of The Commodores whose illustrious solo career includes pop classics such as “Endless Love,” “All Night Long” and “Hello,” said being elected to the hall was a “remarkable honor.” He thanked voters and fans on Instagram and said, “Congratulations to all my fellow recruits in 2022!”

The hall also announced on Wednesday that Judas Priest, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis will receive the Musical Excellence Award and that Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten will be honored with the Early Impact Award.

Other artists and groups that failed to extrapolate this year into the performance category are A Tribe Called Quest, Rage Against the Machine, Dionne Warwick, Beck, Kate Bush, DEVO, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls.

Parton is more associated with country music and is in the Country Hall of Fame, but she has performed rock-themed songs. The artists who made the Rock Hall and Country Hall of Fame include Brenda Lee, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Chet Atkins, Hank Williams and the Everly Brothers.

The induction ceremony will take place on November 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

___

Mark Kennedy in http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits