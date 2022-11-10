Dollar Falls on Shocking Data – Forint Holds

On Thursday morning, the forint was around 402.7 against the euro, meaning it weakened at least 0.1% against the Hungarian currency. In recent days, the forint’s strengthening appears to have stalled, and yesterday it moved towards weakness after inflation data for October came in slightly higher than expected. Indications are that more strength and fresh news will be needed to break the forint 400 level in a credible manner, and so far there has been no such positive news. Today, investors can pay attention mainly to US inflation data, which may indirectly affect the exchange rate of the forint with the dollar. We are now at 401.7 against the US currency, while the British Pound is at HUF 457.4.

Among the forint’s direct rivals, the Polish zloty and the Czech koruna started the day flat against the euro. Meanwhile, in emerging markets, the Turkish lira is marginally weaker against the dollar, while the Russian ruble lost 0.3%.

For now, the dollar starts the day with a moderate weakness, the quote against the euro is still slightly above parity. As we mentioned, inflation data for October will arrive in the afternoon Hungarian time, which will primarily affect the exchange rate. The Japanese yen gained 0.15% and the British pound gained 0.3% against the dollar.

Cover image: Getty Images