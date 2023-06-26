Dodgers to put Chris Taylor on IL

Dodgers field a utility man Chris Taylor On IL with a bone bruise, according to director Dave Roberts, as I mentioned before Fabien Ardaya from The Athletic. Note that the player Yoni Hernandez He will take Taylor’s place on the active list.

Taylor last appeared in a game for the Dodgers on June 21, so the move would be retroactive to that date. Again on June 16, Taylor started a game against the Giants at third base, but was knocked out in the fourth inning due to a sore knee. later received Cortisone and platelet-rich plasma injections into the knee, but it didn’t get past the knock-on appearances after that.

Prior to the injury, Taylor had made four consecutive starts at next third base Max MuncieHamstring strain. Taylor, 32, has also scored a notable amount of innings at shortstop and left the field this year.

After five years on the franchise from 2017-21 that saw him accumulate 14.7 WAR for the Dodgers with 116 wRC+ at the plate, he landed in free agency. The Dodgers moved quickly to re-sign him to a four-year contract on November 21, but he has slipped to 93 wRC+ from 2022-present. Taylor joins the Dodgers IL roster that includes 15 other players at the moment.

Hernandez, 25, has 56 big league games on his resume. Originally signed by the Rangers out of Venezuela, most of his major league experience came with that club in 2021. The D’Backs optioned him on a trade in April 2022, but lost him to Oakland in a waiver lawsuit in November of that year. When Hernandez was quickly assigned by the A’s for assignment, the Dodgers grabbed him for cash considerations. He appeared briefly with the Dodgers in April of this year when Miguel Rojas IL hit, but quickly lost ground Andre Jackson (Which was shipped to the Pirates this afternoon).

Hernandez has a .260/.407/.385 streak in 47 Triple-A games this year, scoring innings on the left side of the field.