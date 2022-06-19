June 19, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Dodgers to place Mookie bets on IL with Rift Rib

Emet 44 mins ago 1 min read
Dodgers to place Mookie bets on IL with Rift Rib

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters, including Juan Toribio from MLB.comwhich – which Mocky Pets Heading to the list of injured due to a broken rib. Roberts said that the corresponding move is likely to be a summons Zach McKinstryfor every Fabian Aria from The Athletic.

Bates sat out last night’s game with this issue, despite being back in the lineup today. However, shortly before the match was due to take place, he got scratched as his soreness continued. As the club continued its testing, an MRI revealed a cracked rib, in Ardaya.

The expected timeline for Bates’ absence is unknown at this time, but the loss of a talent like his for any significant period of time is. The former MVP has another excellent campaign, hitting .273/.349/.535 for the 148 wRC+. Combining that hitting streak with his excellent defense and basic hitting, Betts already has a 3.3 win over substitution of the year, in FanGraphs estimation.

The Dodgers are going through another excellent season, and it has also become the norm for them. However, they seem to have a fight this year, as their 40-24 record is just a percentage point ahead of Padres, with the Giants back only three games. That means every inch will count in next season’s post-race, with the Betts losing a major blow.

See also  Sources say Colin Kaepernick will train with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

6 min read

US Open 2022 – Sights, sounds and best moments from Round Three

9 hours ago Emet
3 min read

2022 US Open TV schedule, coverage, live broadcast, watch online, channel, golf tour times at The Country Club

17 hours ago Emet
4 min read

Phillies wins wild match in Washington to sweep double header from NATS

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

3 min read

Mad Money Jim Cramer Expects Bitcoin to Drop to $12,000 – Bitcoin News

29 mins ago Izer
4 min read

The three zodiac signs that are most fortunate in love, June 20-26, 2022

33 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

SpaceX performs a hat-trick, and launches the third missile in 36 hours

43 mins ago Izer
1 min read

Dodgers to place Mookie bets on IL with Rift Rib

44 mins ago Emet