Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters, including Juan Toribio from MLB.comwhich – which Mocky Pets Heading to the list of injured due to a broken rib. Roberts said that the corresponding move is likely to be a summons Zach McKinstryfor every Fabian Aria from The Athletic.

Bates sat out last night’s game with this issue, despite being back in the lineup today. However, shortly before the match was due to take place, he got scratched as his soreness continued. As the club continued its testing, an MRI revealed a cracked rib, in Ardaya.

The expected timeline for Bates’ absence is unknown at this time, but the loss of a talent like his for any significant period of time is. The former MVP has another excellent campaign, hitting .273/.349/.535 for the 148 wRC+. Combining that hitting streak with his excellent defense and basic hitting, Betts already has a 3.3 win over substitution of the year, in FanGraphs estimation.

The Dodgers are going through another excellent season, and it has also become the norm for them. However, they seem to have a fight this year, as their 40-24 record is just a percentage point ahead of Padres, with the Giants back only three games. That means every inch will count in next season’s post-race, with the Betts losing a major blow.