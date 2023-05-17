Dodgers starter Dustin may still have an elbow injury: How it affects the LA rotation

Dodgers outfielder Dustin May will be moved to the list for pronation injury after exiting Wednesday’s game against the Twins after the first inning with a sore right elbow, head coach Dave Roberts said. Here’s what you need to know:

May had Tommy John surgery on the same elbow in May 2021. Early tests showed that May John’s league did not appear affected by this injury, according to a senior league source. the athlete.

Roberts said losing May for a month is “the ground”, but he didn’t want to speculate beyond that.

May’s speed was low in the first half, topping out at 95.8 mph; He was replaced on the mound by Dylan Coffey. Between innings, May met with Roberts and shooting coach Mark Pryor. Then he left the tunnel.

May is 4-1 this season with a 2.68 ERA and 32 strikeouts.

Athletic Instant Analysis:

How much of a blow did the Dodgers’ rotation take?

it’s huge. The right-hander had come into his own this spring, taking advantage of his first natural offseason in years to look like a solid introduction to the spin starter. He’s revamped his arsenal, reshaped some of his broken pitches and changed his on-field use, finding amazing results from them. He looked like the arm he was promised when he appeared as a man billowing out with fireballs.

But now, just 15 years after returning from Tommy John surgery in 2021, he topped out at 95.8 mph and left his start early with a sore right elbow, emerging from the tunnel after halftime after a brief discussion with Roberts and Pryor.

The Dodgers’ turnover needed him. Clayton Kershaw has led the club in innings at 35, and Julio Llorías has established himself as a wizard about to head into his year in free agency, but May and Tony Gonsolín are the kinds of weapons that could elevate that rotation even further. – Arda

The obvious choice is right-hander Gavin Stone, who debuted this month against the Phillies and pulls off a 10-hit performance Tuesday night in the Triple A season, and now has a chance to make that impact during the critical months of this summer. Back-to-back hitters Michael Grove (groin) and Ryan Pibiot (oblique) are starting to rehab, but they still need a rehab assignment before they return. Top 100 player Bobby Miller was slowly brought in this spring with shoulder problems and struggled in his early starts at Triple A.

The Dodgers have a loaded pitching crew at Double-A Tulsa, but guns like Landon Knack, Nick Frasso, River Ryan, Emmet Sheehan, and Nick Nastrini will likely need to prove themselves in Triple A before they can be given serious consideration to fill in. – Arda

(Photo: Harry How/Getty)