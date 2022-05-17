Dodgers move Treinen to 60-Day IL amid series of moves

The Dodgers announced a series of list moves ahead of today’s double game against linebacker D. Right Hand Mitch White I was taken back from the list of those infected with Covid, with the truth Blake Trainin Move to the 60-day infected list in order to unlock a place on the list. Los Angeles is also a left-wing option Caleb Ferguson For the left-handed Justin Broil, which was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. The Dodgers also put on the right hand Tommy Canley On the list of those injured for 15 days due to inflammation in his right forearm and right thigh Ryan Baby Even the twenty-seventh man on the double day bill.

Additional action is likely to happen between today’s matches, as manager Dave Roberts announced to reporters David Price It will be activated from Covid IL for Game Two against Arizona (Twitter link via Fabian Arda from The Athletic). This would require an additional movement of 40 men.

Trenin’s move to the 60-day casualty list reinforced what Roberts explained earlier in the month when he told reporters that while the right-handed person was forgoing an additional visit to a third-party doctor, he would instead focus on rehabilitating his particular shoulder. Towards a return after the All-Star break. Trenin enjoyed a dominant 2021 season with the Dodgers but only made three rounds in 2022 before landing on the injured list with a shoulder injury that will now officially cost him at least half of the season.

Moving on to Kahnle, any injury to a jug’s forearm is generally cause for some concern, as they often portend more serious diagnoses. In Kahnle’s case, he just came back from Tommy John’s surgery and watched his fast average (95.5 mph) check off a bit from his pre-surgery levels in 2019 (96.6 mph). The Dodgers signed him to a two-year, $4.75 million deal before the 2021 season, knowing he’ll miss the first season of the contract while rehab for that surgery. He’s only appeared in four games for Los Angeles this season. The team did not provide a timetable for a possible return.