4:49 pm: The Tigers will get a cash consideration in the deal, Athletic’s Cody Stavenhagen reports (Twitter link).

4:15 pm: The clubs agreed on a deal. Tweets Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times.

4:05 pm: The Dodgers are close to a deal for an outside player Tracee Thompson of tigers, according to MLB.com’s Juan Toribio (on Twitter). Assuming a deal crosses the finish line, it will be the 31-year-old’s second assignment in Los Angeles.

Thompson is not currently on Detroit’s list of 40 players, having signed a minor league contract a month ago. It does seem likely that the Dodgers would add him to the big league club if they brought him on board, though. Ken Rosenthal of Athletic reported this morning that LA was too in fishing For the player hitting the right on the heels Mocky Pets A trip to the list of the wounded. It looks like Thompson will get his first crack in this role.

A former second-round pick for the White Sox, Thompson has appeared in parts of six major league seasons. This included running in 2016-2017 in the Dodger blue, where the club relegated him from Chicago in a three-team deal sent out Todd Fraser From Cincinnati to Sox. Thompson made 107 appearances for Los Angeles during those two seasons, the most he’s put together with any of the five MLB clubs he’s been suited for.

This includes six matches he has played with division rival Padres this season. Thompson didn’t produce during that cup of coffee in San Diego, but he mashed up perfectly at the highest level for Palace in 2022. Among the top affiliates of San Diego and Detroit, he’s amassed a .305/.365/.721 streak and blasted 17 home runs in 41 games. Thompson made 28.2% of his Triple-A board appearances, but his massive impact from a power perspective was enough to convince the Dodgers front desk to bring him back.

Swinging and failing concerns were a similar problem for Thompson at the major league level. He made 28.6% of his 640 appearances on his career board en route to the .205/.280/.397 streak. He’s popped 26 Homer and moved to 11 base, but the low numbers on the base have made him more towards the stuntman’s stature in recent years. Unsurprisingly, Thompson did better when he held a platoon advantage over the same arms, but his .218/.283/.445 streak against Southern Paws is still slightly below average.

Thompson would be a temporary option while Bates recovers, an unsurprising measure the organization should take. Rosenthal wrote this morning that the team was not looking to give away outstanding young talent on any deal, arguing that they could take a bigger swing when adding impact closer to the trading deadline if the Betts miss an extended period of time.