Docuseries about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will allege ‘bullying’ of minors

Sources have stated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will claim they were bullied by palace officials on their new show on Netfix.

The dramatic trailer for the docu-series, ‘Harry and Meghan’ dropped on Thursday – in the middle of Visit of the Prince and Princess of Wales to the United States.

At one point in the show, Markle, 41, was seen crying with her head in her hands.

A source said: “Harry and Meghan will discuss how they felt the palace did not represent their best interests, and talk about being victims of the palace’s media machine.”

A Hollywood insider confirmed: “Harry and Meghan will claim that they have been bullied by minors. What will become clear is that they suggest that their trials and tribulations are linked to bigger issues in the world, like racism.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly claiming they were bullied by palace stuff in their new Netflix show. AP

Meghan Markle breaks down in tears in Harry and Meghan movie trailer

Markle may even hint at allegations that she was a bully herself during her royal stint, Page Six was told.

The former ‘Suits’ actress has been accused of evicting personal assistants from Kensington Palace in October 2018 – and of being ‘bent on always having someone in her sight’. These allegations have been denied.

The series may touch on Meghan’s alleged bullying of palace staff, which has prompted an internal investigation. Netflix

The allegations were leaked to the UK Times, days before the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey was due to air in March 2021. Harry later said he woke up to find Meghan “crying into her pillow” over the accusations.

Buckingham Palace launched a review and made changes to its internal HR policies as a result. However, officials said Results will be kept confidential.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunited with Prince William and Princess Kate after Queen Elizabeth’s death in September Getty Images

As previously reported, “Harry and Meghan” will be released on Thursday. Page Six has been told there will be three episodes, followed by three more episodes on December 15th.

Despite experiencing significant backlash for the timing of the trailer’s release – which overshadowed the Prince and Princess of Wales’ visit to Boston – sources told Page Six that Harry and Markle had asked to release the teaser earlier this week but that Netflix bosses made the decision to release it on Thursday.

Another source said: “It was not intended or directed at the Prince and Princess of Wales in any way, that’s the truth.”

A picture of the flamboyant Prince William and Princess Kate lights up in the Harry and Meghan movie trailer Netflix

However, an insider of the royal family told Page Six that they were baffled by the inclusion of a picture of a frosty-looking Princess Kate in the trailer. The second installment of the Netflix series will be released on the same day that Kate will attend Carole’s charity gala in London.

An image of Markle weeping cuts to a shot of her sister-in-law as the sound of breaking glass crackles.

The first three episodes of the series are said to start on December 8th. AP

The insider said, “I honestly don’t know why Kate is there. It has absolutely nothing to do with it.”

Sussexes representatives were unavailable, while a Kensington Palace spokesperson said after the trailer’s release: “As I said over the weekend, we won’t be distracted by other things this week.

“Our focus is meeting local communities and people around Boston.”