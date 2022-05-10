Doctor Strange 2 writer reveals the truth behind Tom Cruise Cameo rumors

latest marvel movies, Doctor Strange in a multiverse of madnesssent delivered handed Quite a few popular inscriptions Which fans were demanding and looking at. One thing that didn’t happen, despite many rumors to the contrary online, was Tom Cruise’s appearance as Tony Stark in Another World. It is now widely known that Cruise made it to the final to play Tony Stark in the first Iron Man, with the role eventually going to Robert Downey Jr.

distance Dr. Gharib 2 Arriving in theaters, without Tom Cruise’s veil, some people online started suggesting that a scene with Mission: Impossible The star was left on the cutting room floor. This did not happen. Screenwriter Michael Waldron spoke with rolling rock About Cruise’s rumors, he confirmed that the veil did not go beyond internal Marvel conversations.

“Yeah, that was all made up,” Waldron confirmed. “I mean, there’s no cut-out from the Tom Cruise footage.” “But I love Tom Cruise, and I said [Marvel Studios president] Kevin [Feige] At one point, I was like, Can we get Tom Cruise’s Iron Man? I remember reading about it in Isn’t it great news? In the past, Tom Cruise was that Iron Man.”

Waldron went on to say that he definitely wanted to try to get Cruise in the movie, but the actor was filming back to back Mission: Impossible Movies. According to Waldron, “It was never available because it was available.”

Tom Cruise, Tony Stark was not part of the Illuminati in Dr. GharibBut the set was filled with many interesting characters that shocked many fans. Waldron was surprised that Marvel allowed such an outstanding team.

“The final lineup in that group is beyond my wildest dreams of who we can get,” the writer said. “I never dreamed we’d be able to do that. But the lineup is close, I think, to who was originally on my first draft, which was: ‘Well, I know it can’t be that actually.’ And then it ended up getting close to that. It was just a moving target of who’s available and who’s right. It became, ‘Well, if you’re bringing the Illuminati together, who’s really going to need to be in it?’ You’d have people with certain strength groups. And we tried. To be honest with the kind of characters that have been represented in the Illuminati in the comics.”

