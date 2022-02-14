February 14, 2022

“Doctor Strange 2” trailer introduces Professor X and Evil Wanda

Muhammad 46 mins ago 2 min read
Dr. Strange uses his powers in the Multiverse of Madness.

marvel

The nightmare begins. Doctor Strange got into a multiverse of madness new trailer During the Super Bowl on Sunday, giving us more hints about Day 28 Marvel Cinematic Universe before the movie Released on May 6. Wizard Benedict Cumberbatch and his new companions will be seen traveling through the multiverse, putting us in plenty of headlines.

Check out the new trailer below.

For these inscriptions, a familiar voice rings in 1:18, belonging to Charles Xavier, aka Professor X, from the X-Men films – Older version Played by Patrick Stewart. Psycho-transformer and his team have not previously appeared in the MCU (despite WandaVision We bothered with one), so this could be a major plus.

“We must tell him the truth,” Xavier says, hinting at some great revelation.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Poster of Madness

The new movie poster hints at the great cast.

Marvel Studios

There is also a glimpse of someone fighting Wanda Maximov (Elizabeth Olsen), aka the Scarlet Witch. It looks like Captain Marvel, but it could also be Monica Rambo – the daughter of Captain Marvel Late bestie Maria Rambo – Sharra The powers you got in WandaVision.

The parallel-dimensional mobility story follows the twisted reality events of loki And Spider-Man: There is no room for home, the latter of which witnessed strangely messing with the fabric of the universe to help Peter Parker. Strange asks for help from Wanda who has been living in seclusion ever since You messed with the minds of an entire city in WandaVision. Although, in this trailer, Wanda looks pretty bitter and looks like she might play a more sinister role.

This adventure will also introduce America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), whose comic counterpart has the ability to punch holes in reality and jump through the multiverse.

the ex trailer It also featured ex-Weird ally Carl Mordo (Chiewetel Ejiofor), the quirky quirky Supreme, who appeared Last year in what if…?and Strange’s ex-girlfriend Kristen Palmer (Rachel McAdams).

