April 22, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Doctor Strange 2 is said to be banned in Saudi Arabia due to a strange character

Muhammad
Follow in the footsteps of fellow Disney productions West side story And eternityThe upcoming Marvel Studios movie Doctor Strange in a multiverse of madness It was banned in Saudi Arabia, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the ban is consistent with homosexuality being illegal in the Bay Area. As a result, films that only include LGBTQ characters are often banned in some countries in the region. While reviewers have not yet seen Doctor Strange in a multiverse of madnessThe movie introduces the Marvel Comics character America ChavezWho is gay in the source material.

Although there aren’t many indications of how America (played in the movie by Xochitl Gomez) will be portrayed. The multiverse of madness Or how much more like her comic book counterpart, the character has long been portrayed as simply being outgoing and proud. It’s a refreshing, nonchalant approach to acting – especially compared to the rest of its backstory, which is heavily recreated and includes a multiverse.

None of that necessarily means that American exoticism will be an important part of it Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. West side story merely she has A passing character, Anybodys (iris menas), and It has also been banned In Middle Eastern countries though, gender or sexual activity is almost never mentioned.

Doctor Strange in a multiverse of madness Premiere May 6th.

