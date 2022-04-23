Doctor Strange 2 is now officially banned in multiple countries

Marvel Studios is now nearing the finish line for a release Doctor Strange in a multiverse of madness, a feat that is certainly cause for celebration thanks to the scale and prospects of this sequel. However, even with a story that opens up the multiverse It introduces dozens of potential new charactersThe period before it debuted didn’t come without the hiccups.

Especially in Phase 4 of the MCU, the franchise has made more concerted efforts than ever before Towards bringing much-needed representation to screens big and small. This started with Festo were portrayed as gay last year eternityAnd Dr. Gharib 2 This trend will continue, but it is clear that parts of the world still have progress to make in this area.

Just days ago, Saudi Arabia banned the release of Dr. Gharib 2 in its theaters because of America Chavez appears on the screen as gay; She’s a member of the LGBTQIA+ community in the comics too. Now, it appears that the multiverse sequel is facing the same fate in another international area.

Doctor Strange 2 is forbidden in another country

IMAX Egypt announced that the country banned theatrical performance of Doctor Strange in a multiverse of madnesswhich premieres in most parts of the world on May 6.

This is the second ban of this kind to happen in the past few days after that Saudi cinemas also banned release From the upcoming Marvel Studios movie. This comes as a result of America Chavez’s portrayal of Xochitl Gomez as gay Dr. Gharib 2.

Marvel’s Doctor Strange 2 starring paid

The unfortunate reality of this situation is that many parts of the Middle East still have a long way to go LGBTQIA + . themesPeople from the community in these areas are not given the same rights or treatment as elsewhere in the world. That’s still the case in the movies too, with Dr. Gharib 2 Confrontation the same ban eternity He did because of a gay character.

Although this would put quite a bit of an impact on Disney and Marvel’s box office revenue with this sequel, The studio remains intent on introducing this kind of acting into its stories, regardless of the size of the role you play in the plot. America Chavez is a character that Marvel has wanted to introduce for a long time (are even included in Spider-Man: There is no room for home for a while), and her sexuality isn’t something that stops the team from developing her fully on screen.

As the MCU plans to include more LGBTQIA+ representation in future trips, viewers will surely look for other films and Disney+ projects that experience this kind of treatment. There are rumors that Tessa Thompson Valkyrie can join the community this year Thor: Love and ThunderSo it is clear that America will be Chavez Far from the latest gay character to be featured in the MCU.

Doctor Strange in a multiverse of madness It will premiere in theaters around the world on May 6.

