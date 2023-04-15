April 15, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Do you need to pick out objects from photos? Which part does exactly that

Ayhan 30 mins ago 2 min read

Part anything, recently released by Facebook Research, does something most people immersed in computer vision have found daunting: reliably knowing which pixels in an image belong to an object. Making this easier is the goal of the Segment Anything Model (SAM), which was recently released under the Apache 2.0 License.

the View online It has a bank of examples, but it also works with uploaded images.

The results look great, and are there Interactive presentation available You can play with the different ways SAM works. One can pick things up by pointing and clicking on an image, or the images can be divided automatically. Honestly, it’s impressive to see SAM make masking various objects in an image seem so effortless. What makes this possible is machine learning, and part of that is the fact that the model behind the system has been trained on a huge data set of high-quality images and masks, which makes it extremely efficient at what it does.

Once the image is segmented, these masks can be used to interact with other systems such as object detection (which identifies and labels what the object is) and other computer vision applications. This system works more powerfully if they actually know where to look, after all. this Blog post from Meta AI He goes into some additional detail about what’s possible with SAM, full details in research paper.

Such systems rely on high quality datasets. Of course, nothing beats a whole lot of real-world data, but we’ve also seen that it’s possible to generate automated data that didn’t actually exist, and get useful results.

See also  Sony Xperia 5 IV arrives in October with serious camera specifications


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Famous Zelda YouTuber begs Nintendo to leave him alone

9 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

Microsoft brings the AI-powered chatbot from Bing to the SwiftKey apps for iOS and Android

17 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

Bungie is preparing to monitor and ban cheating of XIM users in Destiny 2

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

2 min read

Revealing Prince Harry’s sole role in King Charles’ coronation | world News

31 seconds ago Muhammad
12 min read

Release ESA juice on a cosmic treasure hunt

6 mins ago Izer
3 min read

The Timberwolves defeated the Thunder in the game play to claim the eighth seed

29 mins ago Emet
2 min read

Do you need to pick out objects from photos? Which part does exactly that

30 mins ago Ayhan