Do you know? Two journalists earn Rs 602 crore on their share basis

NDTV founders Prannoy and Radhika Roy will earn more than Rs 602 crore from selling their combined 27.26% stake in the news anchor to Adani Enterprises, according to exchange filings.

The company led by billionaire Gautam Adani acquired shares from Roys at ₹342.65 per share through several block deals that were completed on Friday. Prannoy and Radhika now own 2.5% of the shares in NDTV.

Musk on toilet paper news

Twitter employees are said to be bringing their own toilet paper into the office after Elon Musk fired the custodial staff. A New York Times report said that Twitter moved all employees to two floors, a move that left the company’s headquarters in “a mess.” When asked if that was true, Musk said, “BYOTP! Lol, that was true for half a day.”

New Year’s greeting lands first and foremost

The first countries in the world to welcome the new year will be the Pacific islands of Tonga, Samoa, and Kiribati, as January 1 begins at 10 am GMT or 3:30 pm (IST) on December 31. The last places to welcome in the New Year will be the uninhabited Howland and Baker Islands, near the US, at 12 noon GMT or 5:30 pm IST on January 1.

40% of US COVID Cases by Omicron Subvariant XBB.1.5

And data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that more than 40% of COVID-19 cases in the United States are now caused by the highly pathogenic Omicron XBB.1.5. Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease expert, said seven of the 10 states in the US with rising cases and hospitalizations are in the Northeast, coinciding with an increase in XBB cases there.