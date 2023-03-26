Do we need so many grocery stores? | G7

In Hungary, the number of shops where you can buy food has been steadily decreasing over the years. Central Statistical Office Information The number of general grocers is steadily decreasing, but specialty shops, such as bakeries and greengrocers, are also declining, with only fishmongers and bottlers owning them.

Despite this, walking the streets of Budapest, one often gets the impression of an increasing number of shops, with a small or large grocery store on every corner in the city center. In villages, however, the situation is quite different, with many settlements having a higher stake in long-term survival. By the way, the government sees this process as a problem (whether it is a problem can be a matter of professional debate), and it doesn’t want to leave the solution to the free market, so it tries to keep it. Rural small shop entrepreneurs are buoyed by a series of subsidies.

The image is often mixed in Western European countries as well, but in some places a completely different market structure can be found. In Austria, for example, the village convenience store is not the norm, with large supermarkets scattered around the boundaries of small settlements. In Europe, the trend of moving from south to north is that small shops are becoming rare even in the inner cities of large settlements, while moving towards the outskirts of the city, supermarkets and hypermarkets serve more and more customers.

As a result, the number of stores measured as a proportion of the population in European countries can show significant differences and does not necessarily indicate the growth or efficiency of the market, as it often includes different shopping habits. A small Italian town has more tradition and space for delicatessen shoppers with arctic spices than a small Swedish town.

Experts generally say that Hungary lies somewhere between the two extremes, otherwise consistent with its geographical location. In the summer of 2022 (which is the most recent data available), there were a total of 35,461 grocery stores in the country. There were about 270 people in one store, which is considered overcrowded.

Although Eurostat has comparable data for this sector, the numbers should be treated with caution due to the different shopping habits and traditions mentioned. The graph below shows the number of employees in the food retail industry in each country compared to population. This includes everyone who participates in the operation of the grocery store, except those working in the markets, who are not included in the calculation.

The pending Dutch and Danish data may even be a unique deviation of the statistics, however, it is clear from the numbers that grocery stores typically use 1-2 percent of the population in European countries. But within this, no geographic or GDP proportional correlations are known. Hungary’s index of 1.38 is an average value, compared to the European average, which is not to say that Hungary has exceptionally many workers in grocery stores or that the country has many workers overall in food retailing.

It is very interesting to see how much traffic an employee has. This is where the East-West differences in purchasing power come into play. On the one hand, although customers spend more in the store, it does not require many employees to operate the grocery store, so the efficiency of Western European stores is very good, on the other hand, it is very important. An employee’s earnings are high enough for maintenance of convenience stores. The reliability of small shops in the free market is better where the value is shown in the diagram below.

In Hungary, store traffic is 110,000 euros per employee per year, which means that a person needs to make a living from a turnover of about 40 million. In addition, this is only an average, and it is known that a discount store or supermarket has a lot of traffic per employee, so it can be very difficult to make a living in small stores.

If we do not look at Luxembourg, which is exceptional at all, we can see, for example, that the income per employee in Norway is three times that of Hungary, and we are almost half of the Austrian level. But this applies to almost all Eastern European countries, except Bulgaria (negative).

After this, if we are looking for where the market works best or in other words, where we can make a better living by running grocery stores, we should look for where we can get the most traffic for the least number of employees. as much as possible. We have plotted the relationship between the two values ​​in the graph below:

We do not draw any far-reaching conclusions from the results (for example, the location of the Netherlands and Slovakia is a strong surprise), but the countries at the top of the list, achieve the highest value, can be classified further. At the other end of the list, because they have relatively small numbers of employees relative to the population and relatively high turnover for grocery stores, they achieve relatively little revenue with relatively many employees.

If we are looking for an answer to whether shoppers have fragmented the market among themselves, we can find a positive answer in the countries on the list characterized by low values, and Hungary also belongs to this circle.

