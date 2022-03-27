March 27, 2022

do not miss! The timing of the conjunction of the planet and the moon on Monday morning

jointly time! This is the view of the northern hemisphere. Viewing the southern hemisphere, below, is better. The moon, bright Venus, faint Mars, and Saturn are united together in conjunction within 8.Degree Circle on March 27 and 28, 2022. Diagram by John Jardine Goss.

Morning of March 28: Wow

In the early morning sky, a crescent moon retreat The moon was near three planets, and now a series of coupling It is about to happen. Watch these worlds on Monday morning, March 28, 2022, when they fit the moon within an 8-degree circle on the sky’s dome.

Mars is 4 grades north of the moon at 3 world time on March 28
Venus is 7 grades north of the moon at 10 UTC On March 28.
Saturn is 4 grades north of the moon at 12 UTC On March 28.
Venus is 2 grades north Saturn at 13 UTC On March 29th.

The view on March 28th is really amazing. And if you get a great picture, Send it to us!

See here for pictures of the moon and planets in March 2022

Note to telescope users: a faint comet, 22p/kopf, near the planets on March 27 and 28. But in size 11And as the dawn breaks, you’ll need your telescope to catch it, as well as the darkening sky, and the experience of seeing fainter objects.

The view from the southern hemisphere

BTW, the view is better from the southern hemisphere, where the ecliptic path rises at a steeper angle from the horizon. Not only will you see Venus, Mars, and Saturn near the moon, you might even spot Jupiter before sunrise.

Venus, Mars, and Saturn are at the top, Jupiter is near the horizon, and the Moon is at the right, a steep green line of the ecliptic.
Morning sky on March 28 for southern hemisphere sky watchers. I was lucky! The eclipse—or the path of the sun, moon, and planets in our sky—makes a steep angle with the dawn horizon on an autumn morning; Therefore, the event occurs for you directly over the sunrise, rather than to one side as it does for people in the northern hemisphere. Diagram via John Jardine Goose.

Bottom line: See the morning planets — Venus, Mars, and Saturn — side by side, as well as the Moon joining the scene on March 27 and 28, 2022. In the Southern Hemisphere, you might see Jupiter, too.

See also  NASA confirms there are 5,000 exoplanets outside our solar system: each a 'new world'

Read: EarthSky Night Sky Guide for March and April 2022

Kelly Kaiser Witte is a science writer who has specialized in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and has made regular contributions to Astronomy Today and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecasts, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult novel, A Different Sky. When she’s not reading or writing about astronomy and star gazing, she enjoys traveling to national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and kayaking. Kelly lives with her family in Wisconsin.

