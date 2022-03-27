do not miss! The timing of the conjunction of the planet and the moon on Monday morning

Morning of March 28: Wow

In the early morning sky, a crescent moon retreat The moon was near three planets, and now a series of coupling It is about to happen. Watch these worlds on Monday morning, March 28, 2022, when they fit the moon within an 8-degree circle on the sky’s dome.

Mars is 4 grades north of the moon at 3 world time on March 28

Venus is 7 grades north of the moon at 10 UTC On March 28.

Saturn is 4 grades north of the moon at 12 UTC On March 28.

Venus is 2 grades north Saturn at 13 UTC On March 29th.

The view on March 28th is really amazing. And if you get a great picture, Send it to us!

Note to telescope users: a faint comet, 22p/kopf, near the planets on March 27 and 28. But in size 11And as the dawn breaks, you’ll need your telescope to catch it, as well as the darkening sky, and the experience of seeing fainter objects.

The view from the southern hemisphere

BTW, the view is better from the southern hemisphere, where the ecliptic path rises at a steeper angle from the horizon. Not only will you see Venus, Mars, and Saturn near the moon, you might even spot Jupiter before sunrise.

Bottom line: See the morning planets — Venus, Mars, and Saturn — side by side, as well as the Moon joining the scene on March 27 and 28, 2022. In the Southern Hemisphere, you might see Jupiter, too.

