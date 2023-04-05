April 5, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

DNA testing ruled out that the Polish woman was Madeleine McCann

Arzu 11 mins ago 2 min read

April 5, 2023 – 3:29 pm

Because of the investigation, Kate and Gerry McCann have not responded to news that a DNA test for their three-year-old daughter, a Polish woman they say is Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in 2007, was negative. Fox News.

DNA testing of Julia Faustina Wendel revealed that she was almost 100 percent Polish. Test results showed no British or German roots.

According to her son Johansson, a private investigator and assistant to the woman, Julia Faustina Wendell was from Poland, and her ancestors included Russians and Lithuanians. Madeleine’s parents did not want to comment on developments because of the ongoing investigation. At that time, the lawyers appearing on their behalf said that they have nothing to answer at the moment, if there is, the police will do it.

British Madeleine McCann disappeared from her family’s apartment while on holiday in Portugal in 2007, when she was three years old. In the case of one of the well-known, still unsolved child abductions of the 2000s, the German channel Sat.1 collected the information available so far in a fact-finding documentary a year ago, which we described in detail in this article.

As we’ve written before, the biggest problem with the Polish girl’s story is that she’s not the same age as the British girl who disappeared in 2007 when she was three. A few weeks ago, a company that develops facial recognition systems said it was impossible for the Polish woman to be Madeleine. In this article, we wrote more about where Julia Faustina Wendel’s narrative still falters and how the world mocked the confusing story she came up with.

See also  Index - Economics - Layoffs begin at investment banks

Follow us on Facebook too!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

9 min read

Technology: An eye exam may be enough to determine if someone has Alzheimer’s disease

8 hours ago Arzu
3 min read

Index – Abroad – Telegraph: Vladimir Putin could be assassinated at any moment

16 hours ago Arzu
3 min read

Finland Officially Joins NATO, Doubles NATO-Russia Border – Our War News Tuesday

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

2 min read

DNA testing ruled out that the Polish woman was Madeleine McCann

11 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

The S&P and the Nasdaq are falling as weak private payroll data fuels recession fears

12 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Bridesmaids sparked outrage after cutting their dresses during the reception

17 mins ago Muhammad
1 min read

SpaceX Falcon 9 Intelsat 40e (TEMPO)

25 mins ago Izer