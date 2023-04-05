DNA testing ruled out that the Polish woman was Madeleine McCann

Because of the investigation, Kate and Gerry McCann have not responded to news that a DNA test for their three-year-old daughter, a Polish woman they say is Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in 2007, was negative. Fox News.

DNA testing of Julia Faustina Wendel revealed that she was almost 100 percent Polish. Test results showed no British or German roots.

According to her son Johansson, a private investigator and assistant to the woman, Julia Faustina Wendell was from Poland, and her ancestors included Russians and Lithuanians. Madeleine’s parents did not want to comment on developments because of the ongoing investigation. At that time, the lawyers appearing on their behalf said that they have nothing to answer at the moment, if there is, the police will do it.

British Madeleine McCann disappeared from her family’s apartment while on holiday in Portugal in 2007, when she was three years old. In the case of one of the well-known, still unsolved child abductions of the 2000s, the German channel Sat.1 collected the information available so far in a fact-finding documentary a year ago, which we described in detail in this article.

As we’ve written before, the biggest problem with the Polish girl’s story is that she’s not the same age as the British girl who disappeared in 2007 when she was three. A few weeks ago, a company that develops facial recognition systems said it was impossible for the Polish woman to be Madeleine. In this article, we wrote more about where Julia Faustina Wendel’s narrative still falters and how the world mocked the confusing story she came up with.