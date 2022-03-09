Djokovic was included in India’s wells draw despite unclear Covid vaccination status

Novak Djokovic, one of the world’s top sports stars who faced a vaccination against the Corona virus, was included in the field at this week’s Indian Wells Tennis Championships in Southern California, although there are doubts over whether he will be able to enter the United States and participate.
Djokovic was deported from Australia in January after immigration officials there ruled he was a danger to society because they said the country’s anti-vaccination movement could be revitalized. He was thus unable to defend his Australian Open title, which he held a record nine times.
Djokovic has expressed his unwillingness to get vaccinated against the Corona virus, saying that he is not convinced by the science. He said the issue was more important to him than adding to the 20 championships he won at the Grand Slam.
Djokovic told Australian border officials in January that he had not been vaccinated, and in recent interviews he gave no indication that his situation had changed.
Djokovic’s name and photo appear on the players list for the main draw of the BNP Paribas Open, which begins on Wednesday at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Although it is not one of the sport’s four grand slams, the hard court event is considered one of the biggest in the world.
Djokovic, the second seed in the tournament, bid farewell in the first round, so he is not scheduled to play until Saturday.
Under US immigration law, non-citizens and non-immigrants must also show proof of complete vaccination as well as a negative coronavirus test to enter the country by air.
Djokovic spent two years #1 in the game until February, when Slide to No. 2.
In his absence, Rafael Nadal won the Australian Open and led by one advantage over his opponent as the men’s player with the most victories in the Grand Slam. Nadal is also listed among the players at Indian Wells, although Roger Federer, who has also won 20 Grand Slam titles, is not.
More Stories
Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson change the QB market: Here’s what two major moves mean for teams still looking
Lakers coaching staff pushed to deal with Russell Westbrook on deadline, per report
Carolina Panthers listening to trade shows on RB Christian McCaffrey