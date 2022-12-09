DJI Mini 3 sacrifices collision avoidance, gets it $260 cheaper

picture : DJI

The cost of everything from gas to groceries is endlessly rising, but DJI seems to be the only company that deals with inflation head on, release him More affordable versions of the most popular drones. First it was DJI Mavic 3 Classic: cheaper version lacking Mavic 3 original telephoto lensAnd now it’s the DJI Mini 3, which sacrifice The best feature in the pro version: Automatic obstacle avoidance.

When DJI Mini 3 Pro arrived in MayEarlier this year, it was a testament to the years the company has spent honing its drone-building skills. Even with the foldable design that made the drone small enough to stash in a coat pocket when collapsed, it still packs a camera with a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor capable of capturing 4K video at 60 frames per second in portrait or landscape orientation. , wireless video transmission range of 12 km, improved flight times, and “three-way obstacle sensing.” This feature is used the least Forward, backward and steering downward sensors to assist the drone Actively detect and avoid obstacles in his flight path. It also did it all while weighing just 249g. Allowing it to be used by amateur pilots for non-commercial recreational purposes without having to register the DJI Mini 3 Pro with the FAA.

The big downside to DJI Mini 3 Pro It was $669, which it didn’t do included that it required console. While an ideal drone for hobbyists who don’t want to go through the FAA registration process, the Mini 3 Pro was far from cheap, but this is where the new DJI Mini 3 enters the picture, ditching the “Pro” designation and just about $260. It is the price of the drone itself.

The new DJI Mini 3 features an additional pair of support legs below the front propellers. picture : DJI

Despite the cosmetic differences between DJI Mavic 3 And the DJI Mavic 3 Classic Drones were almost imperceptible, there are some notable differences between the new DJI Mini 3 and the original Pro version, including Apparent lack of correct optical sensors Above the gyro camera and an additional pair of support legs below the front propellers.

DJI Mini 3 Pro (left) vs. the new DJI Mini 3 (right). picture : DJI

It still includes the same camera and sensor as the Pro version, plus The ability to capture 4K/60fps video with the camera in landscape mode or rotated 90 degrees, but removing the “3-way obstacle sensing” is a rather big loss, Where it was like getting a little extra insurance that your drone would return safely, even for those who were far from skilled pilots. The Mini 3 also sees a decrease in wireless video transmission ranges from 12km to 10km, a step back to the range offered by the Mavic Mini 2.

If there’s an upside to the loss of obstacle avoidance, in addition to a cheaper price point, the DJI Mini 3 manages to get slightly longer flight times from its standard battery: up to 38 minutes compared to 34 minutes on the Day. pro. Users can also swap out the optional, larger Intelligent Flight Battery Plus to increase maximum flight times up to 51 minutes, up from 47 minutes with the Pro, at the expense of pushing the drone’s weight beyond the 250-gram mark, making it illegal to fly without an FAA registration. .

picture : DJI

Pricing for the new DJI Mini 3 will start at $409 when available early next year, but unless you’re already a DJI drone pilot with existing gear, that price is a moot point. Beginners will instead need to shell out $499 for the Mini 3 bundled with the older DJI RC-N1 remote control (which requires a smartphone to preview streaming video from the drone) or $639 for the bundle with the newer DJI RC controller, which includes on me Its own built-in touch screen.

If you trust yourself with the controls, the DJI Mini 3’s cheaper entry point is certainly tempting, but if you’ve never used a drone before, you should seriously consider splurging on the DJI Mini 3 Pro, as Obstacle avoidance It can one day save you from a very costly accident.