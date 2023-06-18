Disney’s controversial chief financial officer is stepping down amid rumors of clashes

In a move that reportedly surprised even her co-workers, The Walt Disney Company’s chief financial officer, Christine McCarthy, resigned on Thursday. McCarthy, who joined the company more than 20 years ago, will remain in an advisory role while the company searches for a new CFO.
“Christine McCarthy is one of America’s most admired financial executives, and her influence on The Walt Disney Company through her 23 years of dedicated service cannot be overstated,” CEO Bob Iger said in a statement. “Christine has served as a key strategist during a period of major transformation. … She is relinquishing her financial position as she takes family medical leave, but has graciously offered to move into a consulting position to assist her successor in the tasks she has handled so expertly over these many years.”
More Stories
The Ripple case is coming to an end, but the fight for clarity must “continue” – Brad Garlinghouse
Microsoft says the early June disruptions to Outlook, its cloud platform, were cyberattacks
Incidents at Logan Airport – NBC Boston