Disney Removes Rogue Swarm, Snow White Pass, Inside Out 2

Disney removed “Rogue SquadronStar Wars, directed by Patty Jenkins, from its release schedule. The move comes as little surprise since the support column, which was scheduled to take place on December 22, 2023, was removed from the studio’s production schedule in 2021.

The announcement is somewhat of a formality, as the “Rogue Squadron” window to begin filming in time to complete the film by next December has nearly closed. The next big-screen story in the space opera saga has already been delayed in November 2021, due to scheduling conflicts with Jenkins.

As part of the schedule change, Disney has set release dates for several films, including the “Snow White” remake, starring Rachel Ziegler (March 22, 2024); “Inside Out 2”, follow-up to an emotional Pixar photo (June 14, 2024); And “The Lion King” is the sequel to “Mufasa” directed by Barry Jenkins (July 5, 2024).

The studio also put up flags for Searchlight’s “Next Goal Wins”, an inspiring sports comedy from Taika Waititi (April 21, 2023); Disney Animation Wish Film, Inspired by the Concept of Wishing for a Star, (November 22, 2023); and “Elio” by Pixar, a science fiction tale about an 11-year-old alien who becomes Earth’s ambassador in the galaxy (March 1, 2024).

Development plans for ‘Inside Out 2,’ ‘Elio’ and ‘Wish’, featuring Academy Award-winning Ariana Debus and the team behind Frozen, were revealed over the weekend at D23 Expo, the company’s annual rally. Two years for the masses.

Meanwhile, the theme park compatible “Haunted Mansion” will open on August 11, 2023, instead of its previous date of March 10, 2023, and the untitled Marvel movie from February 16, 2024 has been pushed into its new movie. home on September 6, 2024.

“Rogue Squadron” was expected to be the first “Star Wars” movie to be shown in cinemas since “The Rise of Skywalker” 2019. Disney and Lucasfilm have been busy developing separate features for “Star Wars” – one with Waititi, another with “The Last Jedi” filmmaker Rian Johnson, and a third with Marvel boss Kevin Feige — but little or no information was available about any of those endeavours, so it’s not clear which of these will be the first to hit theaters.

When Jenkins First announced the offer In 2020, she got excited watching her late father, who served as a fighter pilot in the US Army, and referred to “Rogue Squadron as her desire to “one day make the greatest fighter pilot movie ever”.

Adam B contributed. Vari in this report.