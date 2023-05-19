Disney is closing the Star Wars hotel that opened in Florida last year

a job

May 19, 2023 | 1:30 am

Walt Disney Co. will close its immersive Star Wars-themed luxury hotel in Orlando in September, less than two years after it opened, as the media giant slashes costs across all of its theme and theme park businesses.

Disney announced Thursday it was closing the two-night Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel and experience, but gave no reason for that.

The hotel debuted to great fanfare at Walt Disney World in March 2022.





Disney has not provided a reason for closing the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel and Experience. Reuters

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced in February that the company would cut costs by $5.5 billion as it works to make its broadcast television business profitable.

Some Star Wars fans complained that the cost of lodging on the Starcruiser was too high.

Reservations start at $4,800 for two guests.





Some say the cost was too high for accommodations on a Starcruiser, with reservations starting at $4,800 for two guests. Reuters

The price included two days and two nights in one of the 100 Starcruiser cabins, galactic-themed food and drink, and a visit to Batuu, the Star Wars planet within the Disney World theme park.

The 100 rooms on site represent less than 0.5% of Disney’s room inventory in the area.

Disney also said Thursday that it had canceled plans to build the company’s nearly $1 billion campus in Florida, in part because of “changing business conditions” amid a battle with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.





The move to close the hotel comes after Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that the company would cut costs by $5.5 billion in February. Reuters

A Disney spokesperson said the Starcrusier experience “has been praised by our guests and recognized for setting a new standard for innovation and immersive entertainment.”

“We’ll take what we’ve learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans,” said the spokesperson.





load more…



{{#isDisplay}}

{{/ isDisplay}} {{#isAniviewVideo}}



{{/ isAniviewVideo}} {{#isSRVideo}}



{{/ isSRVideo}}





