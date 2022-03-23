Disney employees pull out, like ESPN and Disney+ LGBTQ+ rights

While many employees protested at Disney’s headquarters in Burbank, California, it didn’t seem like a huge show across the company.

“We know how important this issue is to LGBTQ+ employees, their families and allies, we respect our colleagues’ right to express their opinions, and we pledge our continued support to the LGBTQ+ community in the fight for equal rights,” a Disney spokesperson told CNN Business.

The post, which included an image of Mickey Mouse’s ears colored in a rainbow, said the unit opposes “any legislation that violates basic human rights, and stands in solidarity and supports the LGBTQIA+ cast, crew, visualizers and fans who make their voices heard. Today and every day.”

Earlier this month, Disney CEO Bob Chuck spoke about the bill in a memo to employees but He refused to publicly condemn him directly . Instead, Chuckle said, Disney’s continuing to tell “diverse stories” is a more appropriate response to legislation, which prohibits teachers from discussing LGBT issues with children in third grade and below.

“ESPN believes in inclusivity and condemns legislation and actions across the United States that violate any human rights. We stand with our colleagues, friends, families, and LGBTQIA+ fans,” the account said. “We will continue to partner with organizations that support the LGBTQIA+ community, be accountable as we don’t live up to expectations, and never stop telling stories about LGBTQIA+ athletes.”

“We strongly condemn all legislation that violates the basic human rights of people in the LGBTQIA+ community – especially legislation that targets and harms young people and their families,” the tweet read.

Disney+ added that it strives to create a service that “reflects the world we live in.”

Our hope is to be a source of inclusive, empowering, and authentic stories that unite us in our common humanity.

These are not the first such statements to be posted online by the company’s units. Marvel Studios And the Pixar They took to social media after the initial reaction to express their support for LGBTQ+ rights by saying that they stand with the community.

As for the parent company itself, Disney hosted an online meeting with all of its units on Monday on the subject.

