Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to Open Stitch

Find a wet sock

Go to Dazzle Beach and find Wet Sock. It’s a little blue dot that you’ll find on the sand – we found ours on the small island separated from the rest of the beach. Pick it up and take it to its owner…

Talk to Donald Duck

The “DD” on the sock was a good clue! Talk to Donald Duck to give him his sock (don’t worry, he’s not wearing it). He will tell you that some strange things are happening. It’s time to investigate…

Go to Donald’s house

It’s the big boat. It must be on the beach. You can mark it on the map to evoke a path that will lead you there!

Destroy some trash



Destroy five piles of trash in Donald’s house by clicking on it. Easy to spot – it’s a pile of bricks, wood and metal.

Find a strange device

After destroying the last garbage heap, you will find a strange device. pick it.

Talk to Donald again

Donald shows the device and will accidentally trigger a DNA sequencer, which confirms there is… something. He will find more DNA sources, but it may take a while…

(Beyond this point depends on steps Siriosi’s time-travel experiments – We haven’t filed ourselves, so we’ll update this when we have more info!)

Wait a few days

Five days later, another pair of socks will appear in Peaceful Meadow. These are goofy.

Wait a few more days

Five days after that, you’ll find your last pair of socks in the Forest of Valor. This time, it’s Merlin.

Find Stitch’s ship

The Stitch spaceship will spawn as soon as you have three pairs of socks!

